Portland City Council Holds First Reading on Foie Gras Ban Proposal Following High-Volume Public Testimony

Pro-Animal Oregon Foie Gras Hearing Foie Gras Farm Force Feeding Feb 2026 Pro Animal Oregon Pro-Animal Oregon Foie Gras Hearing Chambers

More than 700 written testimonies were submitted, and 81 people signed up to testify as Portland City Council considered the foie gras ordinance.

I think that we should adopt this ordinance to ban the sale of force feeding for certain poultry products, because it's the right thing to do. Force feeding animals is cruel.” — Portland Councilor, Mitch Green (District 4)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Portland City Council on Wednesday held its first reading of a proposal that would prohibit the sale or provision of products derived from force-fed birds within city limits, drawing extensive public testimony before the item was continued to a future hearing.The proposal, Document 2026-149 , would add Chapter 17.110 to Portland City Code and prohibit the sale or provision of certain force-fed poultry products, including foie gras, within Portland. The measure applies to restaurants, retailers, and other food businesses operating in the city.During the hearing, Council confirmed 709 written testimonies were submitted and that 81 people were signed up to testify verbally. Council President Jamie Dunphy limited testimony due to the high level of public participation. A Pro-Animal Oregon review of verbal testimony found that speakers supporting the ordinance substantially outnumbered opponents, with 64 speakers in support and 14 opposed.Councilor Mitch Green, a sponsor of the ordinance, opened the item by framing the proposal as a clear step the city can take to reduce harm.“I think that we should adopt this ordinance to ban the sale of force feeding for certain poultry products, because it's the right thing to do. Force feeding animals is cruel. And while I recognize it doesn't end all animal cruelty, it does limit some. And we should always strive to take measures that are simple and clear to limit harms under our purview.”— Portland Councilor, Mitch Green (District 4)Pro-Animal Oregon Campaign Director Sam Schillinger presented testimony outlining the organization’s case for the ordinance, including support from Portland restaurants, veterinary professionals, and polling showing broad public support “Force feeding, meant to induce liver disease, is an extreme form of animal cruelty that doesn't align with Portland's values. This narrow and focused policy sets Portland apart as a leader in humane food systems.”— Sam Schillinger, Campaign Director, Pro-Animal OregonSchillinger also told Council that 58 Portland restaurants and 32 veterinary professionals have endorsed the ordinance. He said only seven restaurants and one retailer were currently found selling foie gras, with 16 restaurants and two retailers identified as having offered it over the past year.Pro-Animal Oregon also reiterated that it has licensed video and photographic documentation captured in February 2026 inside a major U.S. foie gras production facility.The organization said those materials are available to journalists upon request and were referenced during the hearing.The Council continued the item to a future hearing, where it is expected to receive further Council discussion.About Pro-Animal Oregon:Pro-Animal Oregon is a local animal welfare organization working to advance policies that protect animals, promote public health, and advance humane and responsible animal practices across Oregon. The organization is currently advocating for an ordinance to phase out force-fed foie gras sales in Portland.

Foie Gras Farm Force-Feeding - February 18, 2026

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