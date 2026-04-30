Accelevate Solutions and Insight Distributed Energy (IDE) Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Intelligent Fleets

Accelevate Solutions and Insight Distributed Energy (IDE) Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Intelligent, Zero-Carbon Commercial Fleets

Most fleet operators don’t need another vendor—they need a partner who delivers the entire stack” — Brian Kesselman, CEO of Insight Distributed Energy

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI-driven fleet intelligence meets next-generation distributed energy infrastructure to optimize multi-source energy strategies—including EV, hybrid, fuel, and charging ecosystems. Accelevate Solutions , a leader in advanced AI-powered fleet intelligence and automation, today announced a strategic partnership with Insight Distributed Energy ( IDE ), a premier provider of distributed EV services, charging infrastructure, and micro- service ecosystems.This partnership enables commercial fleet operators to design, simulate, and deploy intelligent “energy blend” strategies—leveraging a mix of electric vehicles (EVs), internal combustion assets, hybrid systems, and distributed charging infrastructure powered by Accelevate’s Energy Blend AI (EBAI) platform.A Unified Vision-Intelligent Fleets + Intelligent Energy Ecosystems.By integrating these capabilities with EBAI, the partnership creates a holistic, AI-powered ecosystem where fleets can:• Model and optimize multi-energy fleet compositions (EV, hybrid, ICE, alt-fuels)• Align infrastructure investments with real-world operating conditions• Balance energy sources dynamically based on cost, availability, and performance• Continuously optimize fleet and energy systems through AI-driven automation“These capabilities allow fleet operators to transition from single-energy decision making to dynamic, multi-source optimization, ensuring resilience and cost efficiency across evolving market conditions said James Maury, President Accelevate Solutions. The future of fleet performance is not tied to a single energy source—it’s defined by how intelligently fleets can balance and optimize across all available energy inputs.”Transforming Fleet Strategy Through Energy Blend Intelligence.At the core of this collaboration is EBAI’s advanced simulation engine, enabling fleets to digitally replicate operating environments and determine the optimal energy blend strategy, including:• Ideal mix of EVs, hybrids, and traditional assets based on duty cycles• Integration of renewable energy sources (solar, storage) into fleet operations• Charging, fueling, and energy distribution requirements across locations• Total cost of ownership across multiple energy scenarios• Energy demand curves and grid interaction strategies“Most fleet operators don’t need another vendor—they need a partner who delivers the entire stack,” said Brian Kesselman, CEO of Insight Distributed Energy. “Our Fleet-as-Service model bundles vehicles, charging infrastructure, maintenance, and software into one predictable monthly payment with no upfront capital required. Combined with Accelevate’s EBAI platform, customers can now model the right energy blend and have us deploy it end-to-end—accelerating electrification while protecting cash flow.”This partnership delivers a closed-loop system: AI-powered models define the optimal energy blend, and IDE’s Fleet-as-Service deploys and operates it end-to-end—vehicles, charging, and management included.About Accelevate SolutionsAccelevate Solutions is rapidly building and commercializing category-defining platforms across mobility and energy. Transforming fleets to Gen-AI powered operations, quickly migrating fleet operators from cost centers to assets that deliver a strategic and competitive advantage. Accelevate has developed proprietary energy models to help fleets optimize asset composition and maximize uptime and revenue contribution margin. EBAI’s agentic micro-services work 24/7 monitoring, analyzing and reporting what you need, when you need it. Don’t let another day go by without EBAI working for you.About Insight Distributed Energy (IDE)Insight Distributed Energy (IDE) is a turnkey Fleet-as-Service provider that makes commercial fleet electrification simple and capital-free. Through one predictable monthly payment, IDE bundles electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, maintenance, telematics, and ongoing fleet management—giving organizations a fully managed path to a zero-emission fleet without the upfront investment, infrastructure risk, or operational complexity that have historically slowed EV adoption. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, IDE serves commercial and mission-driven fleets nationwide.Insight Distributed EnergyContact: Leili MckinleyEmail: lmk@insightdistributedenergy.com

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