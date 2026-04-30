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Lawmakers urged by AHA to support key health initiatives in FY 2027 appropriations bill 

The AHA April 29 urged House and Senate appropriations committee leaders to fund health care programs that have been successful in improving access to care for patients and communities nationwide, as the committee begins drafting the fiscal year 2027 appropriations bills. The AHA encouraged Congress to support various programs focusing on the health care workforce, maternal and child health, rural health, disaster preparedness, medical research and behavioral health. Additionally, the AHA urged legislators to include specific bill language that would bar the use of funds for the implementation of a 340B Rebate Model Program at the Department of Health and Human Services.

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Lawmakers urged by AHA to support key health initiatives in FY 2027 appropriations bill 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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