Roxanne Montarro Amiot Named 2026 CTECS Teacher of the Year

Roxanne Montarro Amiot, Department Head of Automotive Technology at Bullard-Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport, has been named the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS) 2026 Teacher of the Year, Superintendent Mike Crocco announced today.

“Mrs. Amiot is a teacher who goes the ‘extra mile’ in every sense,” said Superintendent Mike Crocco. “She is deeply committed to her students’ success, consistently putting their well‑being at the center of her work and reminding us that students know when an adult truly cares. She creates meaningful opportunities for growth and delivers innovative instruction that prepares students for both careers and continued education. Her passion for the trade has made a lasting impact on her students, school community, and the automotive industry. I am proud to recognize her as the 2026 CTECS Teacher of the Year.”

Amiot has dedicated 38 years to CTECS as an Automotive and Transportation educator, serving at Bullard-Havens Technical High School, Platt Technical High School, and Emmett O’Brien Technical High School. She currently leads the Automotive Technology program at Bullard-Havens, where she drives program excellence, industry accreditation, and student success.

“I am living proof of what this system can do,” said Amiot. “Having been a CTECS student, an instructor, and now a mentor to former students who teach right beside me, I believe with my entire being in what our schools do for students, families, and industry. We are not just teaching skills, we are passing on a life-changing craft.”

Amiot holds a Bachelor of Science in Vocational Technical Education from Central Connecticut State University, an Associate of Science in General Studies from Housatonic Community College, and a Bullard-Havens Automotive Technology certificate. She maintains a Connecticut Professional Teaching Certificate and is an ASE Master Technician. As a certified “Train the Trainer” instructor for NC3 and OPUS, she ensures students graduate with industry-recognized credentials. Through her work with Gateway Community College, she established a concurrent enrollment program that allows students to earn up to 15 college credits.

Her commitment to student achievement is reflected in outcomes: 100 percent of her seniors earn at least one ASE Entry-Level Certification. Amiot embeds additional credentials, including NC3 and SP2 safety certifications, and connects students with career opportunities through job shadows, employer interviews, and Work-Based Learning placements.

Amiot has earned numerous national and local honors, including NACAT/SEMA Auto Instructor of the Year, WIX O’Reilly and TechForce Auto Program of the Year, and Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Instructor Excellence Award. She has also received Rotary’s Service Above Self Award and served on the Governors Connecticut Apprenticeship and Employment Committee.

Beyond the classroom, Amiot plays a significant role in advancing CTECS programs statewide. She has organized district-wide professional development for automotive, collision, and diesel instructors, contributed to curriculum development and assessment design, and supported programs across the state in achieving and maintaining ASE Education Foundation accreditation. Additionally, she is a TEAM mentor and ASE Evaluation Team Leader.

“My greatest achievement is not a title or an award, but the generational impact,” said Amiot. “I can walk into local businesses and see former students thriving. Today, I have former students working beside me as fellow instructors, and I’m seeing their children enroll in our schools. That full-circle impact is what this work is all about.”

“It is truly an honor to recognize Roxanne Amiot as the 2026 District Teacher of the Year,” said Makenzi Hurtado, President, State Vocational Federation of Teachers. “Roxanne has been a model educator and dedicated advocate of our district throughout her 38-year tenure. She is an inspiration to students and teachers alike.”

“Mrs. Amiot has been a valued part of the Bullard-Havens community for 38 years, and her impact is felt by generations of students, countless teachers, and automotive industry partners nationwide,” said Bullard-Havens Tech Principal Susan Foss. “She brings not only expertise in automotive technology, but also genuine care and encouragement to every student she teaches. We are incredibly proud to see her recognized as District Teacher of the Year—it’s a well-deserved honor.”

Amiot’s message to fellow educators centers on honoring the district’s legacy while continuing to evolve.

“For more than 110 years, our school district has built careers, supported industry, and changed lives,” she said. “To honor that legacy, we must commit to true collaboration by aligning instruction to student needs, evolving industry standards, and shared problem-solving. By learning from one another and holding high expectations for application and industry credentialing, we can continue preparing students to succeed in the workforce and beyond.”

Amiot will represent CTECS in the 2026 Connecticut Teacher of the Year program.