Long Beach Shows Up in Denim: City and YWCA Greater Los Angeles Host Inaugural Rally for Survivors

YWCA Greater Los Angeles and City of Long Beach leadership at the Denim Day Rally and press conference. (L to R): Erica Mangham, Councilwoman Megan Kerr, Lori Carmona, Councilwoman Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, Vice Mayor Roberto Uranga, Dachelle Kendrick, Yisel Lopez Munoz. YWCA Greater Los Angeles booth featuring mariachi musicians at the inaugural Denim Day rally on April 29, 2026, in Long Beach, CA.

Long Beach and YWCA Greater LA unite at City Hall for the inaugural Denim Day Rally, standing with survivors during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Denim Day is a powerful reminder to challenge harmful narratives, invest in prevention, and ensure survivors have access to the comprehensive, trauma-informed services they need to heal and thrive.” — Lori Carmona, Chief Executive Officer of YWCA Greater Los Angeles

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, YWCA Greater Los Angeles, in partnership with the City of Long Beach and the Long Beach Human Trafficking Task Force, hosted the city’s inaugural Denim Day Rally and Press Conference at Long Beach City Hall.The event brought together city leadership, advocates, service providers, and community members in a powerful show of solidarity with survivors of sexual violence . Local elected officials, community leaders, and advocates delivered remarks, followed by a community resource fair connecting attendees to critical support services.Councilwoman Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, Councilwoman Megan Kerr, and partners across the Long Beach Human Trafficking Task Force stood in unity to uplift survivor voices and underscore the importance of prevention, education, and access to care.“YWCA Greater Los Angeles is proud to stand alongside the City of Long Beach and our community partners in advancing a shared commitment to survivor support and community healing,” said Lori Carmona, Chief Executive Officer of YWCA Greater Los Angeles. “Denim Day is a powerful reminder that we must continue to challenge harmful narratives, invest in prevention, and ensure survivors have access to the comprehensive, trauma-informed services they need to heal and thrive.”As the designated Sexual Assault Response Team provider and Rape Crisis Center serving Long Beach and 33 cities across Los Angeles County, YWCA Greater Los Angeles provides 24/7 crisis response, advocacy, therapy, and prevention education rooted in a trauma-informed, healing-centered approach.The success of this inaugural event marks a significant step forward in strengthening local partnerships and expanding community awareness efforts during Sexual Assault Awareness Month and beyond.YWCA Greater Los Angeles extends its gratitude to the City of Long Beach, the Long Beach Human Trafficking Task Force, community partners, and all attendees who showed up in support of survivors.For more information about services or to get involved, please contact:YWCA Greater Los Angeles – Survivor Empowerment Services 24/7 Crisis Line: 877-Y-HELPS-UAbout YWCA Greater Los AngelesYWCA Greater Los Angeles is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. YWCA’s Survivor Empowerment Services provides comprehensive support for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking, including crisis intervention, advocacy, therapy, housing support, and prevention education across Los Angeles County.

YWCA Greater Los Angeles Denim Day Rally and press conference at Long Beach City Hall Plaza on April 29, 2026

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