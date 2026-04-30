Girls Soccer Network Relaunches Soccerista United Mentorship Program

Soccerista United Relaunches_Feature Image

GSN’s NIL mentorship program links top college athletes with youth players, strengthening development and deepening engagement in women’s soccer.

Connecting young players with athletes living the path builds confidence, expands what feels possible, and creates lasting ties to the game” — Jennifer Gruskoff

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSN’s NIL mentorship program links top college athletes with youth players, strengthening development and deepening engagement in women’s soccer.Los Angeles, CA — Girls Soccer Network (GSN) today announced the relaunch of its Soccerista United mentorship program, marking the fourth cohort since its original debut in 2022. The NIL-based initiative pairs elite Division I soccer players with girls in the GSN community, fostering mentorship, guidance, and meaningful “big soccer sister” relationships.Originally co-created by Boston Legacy midfielder Sam Angel during her time interning with GSN, Soccerista United has grown into a leading mentorship platform within the girls’ soccer landscape. The program is now led by Olivia Damico, a former Penn State standout currently playing professionally in Dublin, Ireland.Since its launch, Soccerista United has featured mentors from top programs including UCLA, Stanford, Florida State, University of Pennsylvania, and Santa Clara. Alumni of the program have gone on to compete at the highest levels of the sport, including the U.S. Women’s National Team and the National Women’s Soccer League, with players such as Ally Sentnor (USWNT), Heather Gilchrist (Bay FC), and Sam Angel (Boston Legacy).There are ten new mentors in the new cohort including:Kieryn “KJ” Jeter (University of Georgia), five-time U.S. Youth National Team U-20 camp inviteePiper Coffield (Indiana University), Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2023), Big Ten Players to Watch (2024)Lola Abraham (University of Pittsburgh), Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the YearCharlotte Kohler (Stanford University) 2025 ACC ChampionThrough one-on-one mentorship and ongoing engagement, Soccerista United provides young players with direct access to high-level role models, offering insight into recruiting, confidence, mindset, and life as a student-athlete.“Creating Soccerista United with Jen almost five years ago has honestly been the gift that keeps on giving,” said Sam Angel. “Girls still thank me for introducing them to their mentor, who has become a meaningful figure in their lives. There’s no better feeling.”“Soccerista United is about building meaningful pathways into the game,” said Jennifer Gruskoff, Founder and CEO of Girls Soccer Network. “By connecting young players with athletes who are actively living that journey, we’re not only supporting their development, we’re strengthening the long-term growth of women’s soccer by creating deeper, more personal connections to the sport.”Applications for the newly relaunched Soccerista United cohort are now open.About Girls Soccer NetworkGirls Soccer Network is the home of girls soccer, a media and community platform dedicated to supporting the next generation of female footballers through storytelling, mentorship, and innovative programming.

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