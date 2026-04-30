AdvisorCovered.com Launches: RIAs, IARs, Financial Planners & Insurance Agents Can Quote & Buy E&O Insurance in Minutes

AdvisorCovered.com — Quote, Bind and Manage E&O Insurance Online in Minutes

New digital platform transforms how RIAs, IARs, and insurance agents purchase professional liability coverage

I spent years at GEICO and Esurance making insurance simple for consumers. AdvisorCovered.com does the same thing for advisor and insurance agent E&O.” — Scott Boren, President & CEO IronPoint Insurance Services, LLC

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IronPoint Insurance Services, LLC, today announced the launch of AdvisorCovered.com, a national digital platform that enables Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), Investment Adviser Representatives (IARs), financial planners, and insurance agents to quote, apply, bind, and manage Errors & Omissions (E&O) insurance entirely online — in minutes, not days.For decades, purchasing E&O coverage has required financial professionals to work through brokers, complete lengthy paper applications, and wait for underwriting decisions that could take days. AdvisorCovered.com replaces that process with a streamlined, self-service experience designed for the way today's financial professionals actually work."Financial advisors operate in real time — markets move, clients expect answers, and compliance never slows down," said Scott Boren, President & CEO of IronPoint Insurance Services. "But the process for buying their own professional liability insurance has been stuck in another era. We built AdvisorCovered.com to change that. Advisors can now get covered quickly, transparently, and on their own schedule."A Market Overdue for a Better ExperienceE&O insurance is a professional and regulatory requirement for most RIAs, IARs, and licensed insurance agents — yet the purchasing process has remained largely unchanged for decades. Advisors typically navigate a submission-based workflow through a wholesale or retail broker, often submitting the same application information multiple times before a policy is issued. For independent advisors and small firms without dedicated compliance staff, this friction is a genuine burden.AdvisorCovered.com was built specifically to eliminate that burden. The platform compresses a traditionally manual process into a fully digital workflow — users generate a bindable quote, complete their application, and receive policy documents through a secure online portal, from any device, at any time.Built for Four Distinct Financial Professional MarketsAdvisorCovered.com offers tailored E&O coverage for each segment of the financial services professional market:1. RIA Firms — Professional liability coverage designed for SEC- and state-registered investment advisory firms2. IARs and Financial Planners — Individual coverage for investment adviser representatives and fee-based financial planners3. P&C Insurance Agents — E&O protection for property and casualty producers4. Life & Health Insurance Agents — Professional liability coverage for life, health, and benefits producersCoverage is underwritten by National Casualty Company, a Nationwide Insurance Company, and is available in all 50 states.What Advisors and Agents Can Expect:1. Get a bindable E&O quote in minutes2. Complete the application and bind coverage entirely online3. Choose coverage options, including configurable retroactive dates4. Access policy documents through a secure client portalBeyond E&O — A Complete Coverage SolutionAdvisorCovered.com also gives financial professionals the ability to quote and purchase Business Owner's Policy (BOP) and General Liability coverage entirely online, through IronPoint's relationship with Ergo Next. Independent advisors and small firms that need both professional liability and business coverage can access multiple lines of insurance through a single digital platform — eliminating the need to work with separate brokers for each policy type. The Ergo Next quote experience is fully integrated with the AdvisorCovered platform, providing a seamless, co-branded user experience from start to finish.About IronPoint Insurance Services, LLCIronPoint Insurance Services, LLC is a California-based, nationally-licensed independent insurance agency specializing in digital-first insurance solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty markets. Through its portfolio of online platforms, including AdvisorCovered.com, IronPoint develops and operates streamlined insurance experiences designed to simplify complex coverage for modern buyers. The firm holds producer licenses in all applicable states.To learn more, go to https://advisorcovered.com/

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