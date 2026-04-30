This Mother’s Day, Moms Say the Advice They Trust Most Comes from Other Moms

Mothers are the most power consumer group in the US today.

New Research Reveals the Growing Power of Peer-to-Peer Influence in Parenting Decisions

“Moms spend $4.2 trillion annually in the U.S. economy and control 90% of family spending,” said Bailey. “Where they turn for product recommendations matters to brands trying to reach this consumer.” — Maria Bailey, CEO, MomSelect

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Mother’s Day, new research reveals a powerful shift in how moms make decisions and who they trust most. According to a national survey of 688 mothers, the most influential voice in parenting today isn’t a brand or a celebrity—it’s another mom.The research conducted by MomSelect , an online community of mom influencers and content creators, 61% of moms trust recommendations from other moms, while 76% rely on online reviews when researching baby products. At the same time, just 5% say traditional celebrity influencer-style recommendations alone drive trust, highlighting a clear shift toward more authentic, experience-based guidance.According to Maria Bailey , author of Marketing to Millennial Moms and CEO of MomSelect, the largest mom influencer network in the United States, this shift has significant implications for brands.“Moms spend over $4.2 trillion annually in the U.S. economy and control 90% of household spending,” said Bailey. “Where they turn for product and service recommendations matters deeply to companies trying to reach this incredibly influential consumer. What we’re seeing is that trust is no longer built through polished messaging. It’s built through real experiences shared by other moms.”The research underscores a broader evolution in how influence works within the parenting space. Rather than relying on traditional advertising or highly curated content, moms are seeking out authentic, experience-driven recommendations from peers who understand their daily realities.Additional findings from the study reveal:• 80% of moms switch brands after having a baby, signaling a major shift in trust and purchasing behavior• 72% say they are willing to pay more for products they believe are safer for their baby• 84% report feeling more protective about the products they use after becoming a mom• 90% of moms read at least one review before purchasing a product“These insights confirm that moms aren’t looking to be influenced. They’re looking for reassurance, and social validation,” Bailey added. “The most effective influencers today are those who show up as real moms first and then sharing what actually works in their homes.”With millions of moms sharing their experiences across social platforms, peer-to-peer influence has become one of the most powerful forces shaping purchase behavior in the baby and family market. As Mother’s Day approaches, the findings serve as a reminder that the most meaningful support often comes not from grand gestures, but from shared experiences, honest advice, and the reassurance that comes from one mom helping another.About MomSelectMomSelect is the largest mom influencer network in the United States, connecting brands with authentic voices of motherhood across social media, blogs, and retail environments. Through its extensive network, MomSelect helps brands reach moms with trusted, experience-driven content that drives real purchasing behavior. MomSelect is a division of BSM Media About Maria BaileyMaria Bailey is the CEO of BSM Media and the Founder of MomSelect. Bailey is the most recognized expert on Marketing to Moms. As the author of "Marketing to Moms," "Trillion Dollar Moms," and "Marketing to the Modern Mom", Bailey has trained hundred of brands on how to connect and sell to mom consumers. Maria@bsmmedia.comFor more information contact, Laura@bsmmedia.com(954) 261 2145

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.