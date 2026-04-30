HSA for America Highlights Mental Health Support Within Healthshare, DPC, and HSA Plans

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FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As mental health needs reach record levels, HSA for America spotlights the often-overlooked behavioral health support built into its alternative care options.HSA for America is helping Americans access mental health support through healthshare plans, Direct Primary Care memberships, and HSA-qualified health plans.A Growing National Conversation Around Mental Health AccessMental health access is now a top consumer healthcare issue. The 2024 National Survey on Drug Use and Health from SAMHSA found that 23.4% of adults had a mental illness in the past year. That is 61.5 million people. Nearly half received no treatment.Adults aged 18 to 25 report the highest rates. They also have some of the lowest treatment engagement. Cost and coverage confusion remain the main barriers.“Families want to know what their plan covers for therapy,” said Wiley Long, President of HSA for America. “Our goal is to show them the options they already have.”HSAs: A Tax-Advantaged Way to Pay for TherapyHealth Savings Accounts offer a flexible way to pay for mental health care.Members can use HSA funds tax-free for medically necessary therapy and counseling. This is defined under IRS Publication 502 . A Letter of Medical Necessity helps document eligibility.Coaching and general stress management are not HSA-eligible. Most marriage counseling is also excluded. HSA for America helps members understand which expenses qualify.Healthshare Options That Include Mental Health SupportSeveral healthshare plans now include some form of mental health support.Healthshare plans are not insurance. They are voluntary cost-sharing arrangements among members. Sharing is subject to each program’s guidelines, and mental health benefits vary by plan.Available options include:• OneShare Health: All three plans include telehealth and mental health services.• The CARE+ Plan: Includes mental health and counseling benefits. Open to individuals, families, and W-2 employees.• HSA Premium1: An HSA-compatible option with mental health access. Available to the self-employed and small businesses.• Medi-Share: Psychotherapy is not shareable. Members do have access to short-term phone counseling through its telemental health service.“One size rarely fits all here,” Long said. “We walk each family through what is included before they enroll.”Direct Primary Care: Whole-Person SupportDPC memberships approach behavioral health differently than traditional insurance.DPC physicians take a whole-person view. They offer longer appointments and same-day access. That extra time gives members space to discuss mental well-being.Some DPC-aligned plans go further. Mending Health combines DPC with ACA-compliant coverage. All of its plans include unlimited mental health visits at no added cost.Who Benefits Most From These OptionsThese alternatives work especially well for groups underserved by traditional insurance.Self-employed professionals often pay full price and rarely meet their deductible. Pairing an HSA with a plan that covers therapy makes care affordable in practice.Families with teenagers want coverage that supports behavioral health. Small business owners gain flexibility in how they support employee well-being.Personalized Guidance From a Personal Benefits ManagerChoosing the right coverage is easier with expert help.Personal Benefits Managers walk each person through the mental health details of each plan. They compare monthly costs and help identify the right fit. Schedule a free consultation to get started.“Mental health care should feel within reach,” Long added. “Every person deserves to know what their options really are.”About HSA for AmericaHSA for America is a leading independent health insurance advisor specializing in Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), healthshare plans, and DPC solutions for individuals, families, and small businesses. Committed to empowering consumers with cost-effective healthcare options, HSA for America provides personalized guidance and continuous support through dedicated Personal Benefits Managers.

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