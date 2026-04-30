Form 941 (Q1 - 2026) Deadline Ends Tonight: TaxZerone Urges Employers to E-File Before Midnight to Avoid IRS Penalties

Employment Tax Forms - Q1

Employers must file Q1 2026 Form 941 by today, April 30. TaxZerone, a #1 IRS-authorized e-file provider, lets you submit payroll tax returns in minutes.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the Form 941 (Q1-2026) filing deadline ending at 11:59 PM local time today, time is running out for employers, payroll providers, and tax professionals across the United States. Today—Thursday, April 30, 2026—marks the final opportunity to file and submit first-quarter 2026 payroll tax returns with the IRS to avoid penalties, interest, and potential compliance issues.Form 941, the Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Return, is used to report wages paid to employees, federal income tax withheld, and both employer and employee portions of Social Security and Medicare taxes.TaxZerone provides a streamlined, IRS-compliant e-filing solution designed for businesses of all sizes—from small employers to large, multi-location enterprises.Final Day to File Form 941 for Q1 2026Every hour counts. The IRS does not extend this deadline. Whether you have wages to report or need to submit a zero return, TaxZerone’s platform is live and ready right now.Don’t wait until tonight. File immediately at www.taxzerone.com IRS Penalties for Late FilingEmployers who miss the April 30 deadline may face IRS penalties that increase the longer the return remains unfiled:✔️ Failure-to-File Penalty: 5% of the unpaid tax per month (or part of a month), up to 25% maximum✔️ Failure-to-Pay Penalty: 0.5% of unpaid taxes per month, up to 25% maximum✔️ Failure-to-Deposit Penalty (Payroll Tax Deposits)⭕ 1–5 days late: 2% of the unpaid deposit.⭕ 6–15 days late: 5% of the unpaid deposit.⭕ Over 15 days late: 10% of the unpaid deposit.⭕ 10+ days after IRS notice: 15% of the unpaid deposit.✔️ Interest Charges: Additional interest accrues on unpaid balances until fully paidThese penalties can begin immediately after the deadline, making same-day filing essential.Who Must File Form 941 Today?Form 941 is required by most employers who:✔️ Pay wages subject to federal income tax withholding✔️ Report Social Security and Medicare taxes✔️ Employed one or more workers during Q1 2026 (January–March)Even if no wages were paid, a zero return is still required — and TaxZerone makes it quick with a simple “No Taxes to Report” filing option.Why Employers Choose TaxZerone for Filing Form 941✔️ Instant IRS acknowledgement upon successful transmission✔️ Near-zero risk of lost or delayed returns✔️ Secure, encrypted data transmission compliant with IRS standards✔️ Digital record of every submission for audit preparedness✔️ Faster processing and confirmation compared to mailed paper returnsFile Smarter, Not Harder – Advanced Features for 941 Filers✅ Bulk Data Upload: Upload multiple records at once to save time for CPAs, payroll providers, and multi-entity businesses.✅ Multi-Return Filing: File multiple Form 941 returns in one go to streamline high-volume operations.✅ Automatic Tax Calculations: Taxes are calculated in real time as you enter data, eliminating manual errors.✅ Flexible Payment Methods: Pay using EFW, EFTPS, credit/debit card, or check based on your preference.✅ FREE 94X Online Signature PIN: Instantly sign your Form 941 using a secure PIN at no extra cost.✅ Schedule B & Form 8974 Integration: Easily report liabilities and claim R&D credits with built-in support. 941 Schedule R Support: Allocate totals across multiple clients with ease for reporting agents.✅ Multiple E-Sign Options: Sign using Form 8453-EMP or an online PIN for added flexibility.Form 941 filing can’t wait until the last minute,” said a TaxZerone spokesperson. “With the deadline here, employers must act now to file on time, avoid penalties, and stay compliant. Whether it’s a zero return or multiple employees, TaxZerone ensures fast, accurate filing before time runs out.Simple, Affordable Pricing for EmployersTaxZerone offers transparent pricing starting at $6.99 per Form 941 return, making it a cost-effective solution for employers to stay compliant without overspending.Need to Correct a Prior Return? File Form 941-XAlready filed but discovered an error? TaxZerone also supports Form 941-X (Amended Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Return) for correcting wages, tax amounts, adjustments, or credits — guided, validated, and simple.Dedicated Support – Available Through the 941 DeadlineTo support last-minute filers, TaxZerone offers extended customer assistance until 11:59 PM local time on April 30, 2026, helping employers successfully complete and submit their Form 941 (Q1 2026 – January–March) filings without delays.Support Options (Available in English and Spanish):⭐ Live chat assistance⭐ Email support⭐ Phone support“On the final day of the Form 941 deadline, timely support can make a critical difference,” said a TaxZerone spokesperson. “Our extended support hours ensure that employers can confidently complete and e-file their payroll tax returns before the deadline and stay fully compliant with IRS requirements.”Your All-in-One Solution for Year-Round Tax FilingBeyond Form 941, TaxZerone supports a comprehensive range of IRS filings, enabling businesses to manage all compliance needs in one place:✔️ Employment Tax Forms: Form 941, Form 941-SP, Schedule R, and related 94X forms✔️ Business Tax Forms: 1120-S & 1065✔️ Extension Requests: Forms 7004, 4868, 8868, 8809, and 15397✔️ Information Returns: 1099s, 1098s, W-2 forms, ACA forms (1095 & 1094), 5498 series, and more✔️ Nonprofit Returns: Complete 990 series, Form 5227, and CA Form 199✔️ Excise Tax Filings: Form 2290 (Heavy Vehicle Use Tax) and Form 8849✔️ Essential Forms: W-9, W-8BEN, 8655, and BOI reports“Our goal is to make quarterly tax filing as simple and stress-free as possible,” said a TaxZerone spokesperson. “With the Form 941 (Q1 2026 – January–March) deadline ending today, employers must act now to file on time. Our tax experts are available to assist whenever you get stuck during the filing process.”About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is a #1 IRS-authorized e-file provider delivering fast, secure, and accurate electronic filing solutions for businesses, tax professionals, and payroll providers. The platform supports a wide range of filings, including employment tax forms, information returns, extensions, nonprofit filings, excise tax forms, and business tax forms.Built with a focus on speed, accuracy, and automation, TaxZerone enables users to complete filings in minutes—even on deadline day—while ensuring full compliance with IRS requirements.For immediate filing access and deadline-day support, visit www.taxzerone.com

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