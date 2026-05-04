Earthganics Launches New Eco-Friendly Home Essentials Collection Expanding Its Mission of Whole-Home Wellness

Multi-Surface Cleaning Spray, Tough Scrub Powder Mix, Compostable Eco-Friendly Scrub Sponge

Building on national retail momentum, Earthganics brings its trusted standards of clean living into the home care category.

Our customers have trusted us for nine years with what they put on their bodies. Expanding into home care is the next step in helping families reduce unnecessary chemicals in their everyday lives.” — Erin Christen, Founder of Earthganics

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earthganics , the natural wellness brand known for its handcrafted skincare and clean personal care essentials, has officially launched a new Home Essentials Collection designed to help consumers create healthier, lower-tox homes—without sacrificing performance.The new collection includes:- Multi-Surface Cleaning Spray- Foaming Hand Soap- Beeswax Food Wraps- Solid Dish Soap Starter Kit- Tough Scrub Powder Mix- Compostable Eco-Friendly Scrub SpongeThe launch marks a natural evolution for Earthganics, which has built a loyal customer base through its small-batch skincare, wellness, and body care products available in retailers across the country and through its two retail locations.Founded by Erin Christen, an SBA-certified business owner and recent graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program , Earthganics continues to expand its footprint as a purpose-driven wellness company rooted in sustainability, ingredient transparency, and accessible clean living.“Our customers have trusted us for nine years with what they put on their bodies. Expanding into home care is the next step in helping families reduce unnecessary chemicals in their everyday lives" said the Erin Christen, Founder of Earthganics.Known for its clean ingredient philosophy and sustainable approach, Earthganics currently offers a wide range of natural skincare and wellness products including deodorants, magnesium sprays, facial serums, healing balms, and oral care products. The company’s products are crafted in small batches with thoughtfully sourced ingredients designed to support both personal and environmental wellness.The new Home Essentials Collection reflects growing consumer demand for eco-conscious, refillable, and low-waste alternatives that are both effective and approachable for everyday use.“Our goal has always been to make clean living feel accessible—not overwhelming,” added Christen. “We want people to feel empowered to make healthier choices for themselves, their homes, and their families.”The Earthganics Home Essentials Collection is now available online and at Earthganics retail locations. Consumers can explore the full product lineup and nationwide retail availability at https://www.earthganics.com About EarthganicsEarthganics is a natural wellness and personal care brand dedicated to creating clean, effective products for the body and home. Rooted in sustainability, simplicity, and ingredient transparency, Earthganics offers handcrafted skincare, wellness, and eco-friendly home essentials designed to support healthier everyday living.

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