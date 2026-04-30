Approval Pathway and Aquamark Launch Cross-Border Partnership in Commercial Lending

Approval Pathway and Aquamark partner to deliver structured, secure, and fully traceable commercial lending workflows, connecting commercial capital and strengthening trust across brokers, lenders, and borrowers.

Partnership integrates document security and deal traceability into commercial lending workflows across Canada and the U.S.

We are building a system where every commercial deal is structured, secure, and fully accountable from intake through decision, creating a standardized, traceable, and audit-ready lending process” — Joshua Reynolds

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Approval Pathway , a fintech company focused on modernizing commercial lending workflows , and Aquamark , a provider of document watermarking and file attribution technology, have entered into a strategic partnership to bring stronger document security, accountability, and trust infrastructure to commercial lending workflows across Canada and the United States.This partnership reflects a broader shift toward more structured, secure, and accountable infrastructure in commercial lending.The partnership establishes an integration between Approval Pathway’s pre-underwriting and deal packaging platform and Aquamark’s proprietary watermarking technology. This initiative also supports a broader cross-border expansion, with Approval Pathway expanding into the U.S. market and Aquamark expanding into Canada through a platform built to support lenders, brokers, and financial partners at scale.Commercial lending continues to rely heavily on fragmented document collection, email-based submissions, and inconsistent file handling. These inefficiencies contribute to delays in credit decisioning and increased exposure to deal circumvention. Approval Pathway addresses these challenges by transforming borrower and broker-submitted documents into structured, lender-ready deal packages—complete with financial spreads, key ratios, and summarized analysis—prior to underwriter review.Through this partnership, Aquamark’s technology will be embedded directly within the Approval Pathway platform, enabling document-level watermarking, along with unique file fingerprinting tied to deal participants for a clear chain of custody.“This partnership represents a natural extension of our platform,” said Joshua Reynolds, CEO of Approval Pathway. “What we’re building is centered on trust between brokers, lenders, and borrowers. Integrating Aquamark allows us to protect that trust with real accountability at the document level.”“Aquamark was built to solve a real problem around document control and deal attribution,” said Christina Duncan, Founder of Aquamark. “Integrating with Approval Pathway allows us to deliver that solution directly within the workflow, giving brokers and lenders greater confidence in how deals are shared and managed.”The initial phase of the partnership will begin with a pilot integration of Aquamark within the Approval Pathway platform. The companies also plan to explore additional opportunities to further strengthen lender participation and trust within the platform through Secure Funder, Aquamark’s lender certification program. Approval Pathway and Aquamark are aligned in their objective to improve the integrity of commercial lending workflows and strengthen how deals are prepared, shared, and evaluated.For more information, visit approvalpathway.com and aquamark.io.Media ContactsJoshua Reynolds, CEO, Approval Pathway, joshua@approvalpathway.comChristina Duncan, Founder, Aquamark.io, christina@aquamark.io

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