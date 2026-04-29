Governor Stein Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week at Davidson-Davie Community College

Raleigh, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein visited Davidson-Davie Community College for National Apprenticeship Week and celebrated the college’s work to train North Carolina’s nursing workforce. Governor Stein’s Fiscal Year 2026-27 budget, Keeping North Carolina Strong, proposes investing in apprenticeship programs for high-demand sectors and create more career pathways that do not require four-year college degrees.

“Apprenticeships unlock doors of opportunity for the next generation, help employers develop homegrown talent, and support our state’s workforce needs,” said Governor Josh Stein. "This National Apprenticeship Week, we are doubling down on our commitment to student success and proving that opportunity is built right here in North Carolina. No state will outwork North Carolina when it comes to developing our workforce.”

“Here at Davidson-Davie Community College, we have been fortunate to see first-hand how apprenticeships benefit not just the student but also the employer," said Jenny Varner, Davidson-Davie Community College president. "That's our job as community colleges -- to educate our students while meeting local and regional workforce needs to build stronger economies and stronger communities. And not just in advanced manufacturing and related fields, but also in healthcare -- our healthcare apprenticeships have been cutting-edge and show great promise for helping address critical worker shortages."

North Carolina will face a shortage of approximately 12,500 registered nurses and 5,000 licensed practical nurses by 2033. Last week, Governor Stein announced his recommended budget for FY 2026-2027 that keeps North Carolina strong by expanding job and career opportunities. The Governor’s budget funds youth apprenticeship programs through NC Career Launch, supports apprenticeships in state government, and provides work-based learning grants to small businesses. His budget would increase funding for pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs tailored to high-demand sectors across the state, including in advanced manufacturing, small business, aviation, health care, state government, and rural communities.

Governor Stein recently joined educators, students, and leaders from Forsyth Technical Community College and host Guilford Technical Community College to learn more about the colleges’ child care pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs, Building Bright Futures and Child Care Academies. Governor Stein has long supported apprenticeship models that create more pathways to high-demand careers. In February, he announced that NC Career Launch would expand high-quality youth apprenticeship programs in high-demand sectors like nursing.

Site Selection Magazine ranked North Carolina the 2026 Top State for Workforce Development, recognizing the state for a variety of initiatives, including its strong apprenticeship and workforce programs. Last year, the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships released its end-of-year report highlighting goals and strategies to strengthen North Carolina’s workforce and expand access to good jobs, including a goal of doubling apprenticeships across the state.