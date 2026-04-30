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French American Artist NoiseGun Releases French Synth-Pop Single 'Ailleurs'

Ailleurs Single Cover

Based in Los Angeles, French American Artist NoiseGun releases “Ailleurs”, a Synthpop song with a French 60s Pop twist.

Ailleurs is a French Coldwave Synthpop song about traveling, embracing different cultures and being an immigrant.”
— Noisegun
LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based in Los Angeles, French American Artist NoiseGun releases “Ailleurs”, a Synthpop single infused with French 60s Pop.

The song is now available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, SoundCloud, iTunes, Amazon Music and more, along with the official video on Youtube.

You can listen to it on the This Is Noisegun playlist as well as on the popular French Synthpop and French Goth playlists on Spotify.

Featuring French lyrics, “Ailleurs” (Elsewhere) is a semi biographic song, about looking for a better life across the world, with the chance to be somewhat disappointed.

“Ailleurs is about traveling, embracing different cultures and being an immigrant.” says NoiseGun. He adds “The animated music video includes some of my favorite locations locally and internationally. And, in case you were wondering, yes, I’m the bald guy with a big head and orange glasses.”

“Ailleurs” is classic Noisegun, embracing classic French Coldwave, Synthpop and Darkwave with a French 60s twist. Following the Minimal Wave tradition, this is, once again, a DIY song made in a home studio with vintage machines on a shoestring budget.

Another single will follow shortly, ready for the summer.

Born in Marseille, South of France and now based in Long Beach (Los Angeles County), California, French American artist NoiseGun is an indie and unsigned artist crossing musical and cultural borders, from Synth-Pop to Goth and Shoegaze with lyrics in both English and French.

Watch the “Ailleurs” music video below, listen to the song on Spotify and follow Noisegun on Instagram.

Ed Dantes
Noisegun
+1 562-452-3041
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Noisegun - Ailleurs (Official Video)

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French American Artist NoiseGun Releases French Synth-Pop Single 'Ailleurs'

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


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