Michael F. Marcotte is CEO and Founder of Artius Global Group

The leading cybersecurity investment firm has announced plans to expand its services, investments, and presence across the Middle East

We are increasingly seeing attacks that hit systems at the machine-code level. There are very few people who truly understand the layers of abstraction involved in modern computers.” — Michael Marcotte

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artius Global Group LTD , the leading cybersecurity investment firm, has announced plans to expand its services, investments, and presence across the Middle East as the region faces a rising wave of cybersecurity threats.Marcotte, who founded the US National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) and chaired its Rapid Response Centre (RRC), has been based in Israel in recent months. He recently attended the Israel Prize ceremony in Jerusalem, meeting with notable figures including Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset, and Marc Belzberg, founder of the OneFamily Fund.The move comes against the backdrop of ongoing regional conflict, which is exposing companies and other organizations to increasingly sophisticated state-backed cyber-attacks. Earlier this month, the US government issued a warning over Iran-affiliated attacks targeting critical infrastructure in the United States.Led by founder and CEO Michael Marcotte , Artius Global Group provides blue-chip corporates and select organizations with high-level cybersecurity talent to safeguard their systems, alongside on-demand emergency response capabilities. The company's leadership team includes Lt. General Edward Cardon, Lt. General Ross Coffman, as well as venture capitalist and entrepreneur Phillip Sarofim.Michael Marcotte, CEO of Artius Global Group, said: "There is sometimes a misconception that the ongoing conflict has not changed the cybersecurity landscape for the private sector in the US, Israel, and its regional allies."That is simply not the case. We are seeing growing demand from corporates facing new and emerging cybersecurity threats, and we expect this to intensify in the coming period as the private sector becomes a secondary battleground in the conflict."These threats show the markers of being state-backed, with a degree of sophistication that requires cybersecurity expertise that generally does not exist within the companies themselves."We are increasingly seeing attacks that hit systems at the firmware, or even machine-code, level. There are very few people in the world who truly understand the layers of abstraction involved in modern computers."This rising demand has encouraged us to get on the ground in the Middle East, and we expect it to potentially lead to expanded personnel and investments in the region."###About Michael MarcotteMichael Marcotte is co-founder of US National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) and founder, Chairman, and CEO and chairman of artius.iD, an Artius Global Group portfolio company. Marcotte chaired the NCC's Rapid Response Center, which was ultimately absorbed into the US intelligence apparatus.He joined EchoStar family of companies in 2006, where he served as Global CIO, Global CDO, and President (Hughes Cloud Services). NASDAQ-listed EchoStar is one of the world’s largest satellite communications and Internet services companies, operating a fleet of geostationary communications satellites.Marcotte left EchoStar in 2014 to apply his expertise at a range of organizations across technology, venture capital, and government. His roles have included Chairman of the NCC's Rapid Response Center, Board member of OEDIT, and senior advisor to several heads of state and US Senators. He has seen active combat.Wikipedia – https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Marcotte The Marque – https://www.themarque.com/profile/michael-marcotte X – https://x.com/mfmarcotte Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/realmichaelfrederickmarcotte/ LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-frederick-marcotte/

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