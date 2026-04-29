BOTTOM SHELF ANNOUNCES NEW SINGLE 'GASLIGHT' AND PARTNERSHIP WITH ROCSTAR ada/WARNER

Bottom Shelf came to play the game. We’re here to bend our genre and see what we can get away with—even if we end up pushing some buttons.” — Chance Voysey

TWO RIVERS, WI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metalcore/NuMetal force Bottom Shelf is gearing up to unleash their explosive new single, “Gaslight,” arriving May 5th. The track marks a major milestone for the band as they officially partner with Rocstar ada/Warner, signaling a new era of ambition, reach, and creative evolution.

Fronted by Chance Voysey, Bottom Shelf has spent the last decade sharpening their sound through relentless experimentation, musical exploration, and a refusal to stay inside genre lines. With “Gaslight,” the band steps forward with their boldest statement yet.

“Bottom Shelf came to play the game. We’re here to bend our genre and see what we can get away with—even if we end up pushing some buttons.”

— Chance Voysey

A STORY THAT HITS WHERE IT HURTS

“Gaslight” dives into a narrative rarely explored in heavy music: the emotional and psychological harm men can experience in toxic relationships. Inspired by the real experiences of one of Voysey’s close friends, the track confronts manipulation, disbelief, and the uncomfortable truth that abuse doesn’t fit a single stereotype.

The song’s raw honesty is meant to unsettle—in the best way. It’s a reminder that pain doesn’t discriminate, and that telling these stories matters.

THE SOUND: OLD SCHOOL WEIGHT MEETS NEW SCHOOL ENERGY

Musically, “Gaslight” fuses the crushing heaviness of Bottom Shelf’s early work with the energetic, modern edge of their newer material.

Lyrically, the band leans into a hip‑hop‑influenced structure and rhyme scheme while keeping the storytelling grounded and real.

Instrumentally, the track is upbeat, ear‑catching, and full of intentional switch‑ups designed to keep listeners locked in from start to finish.

The result is a track that feels familiar and fresh at the same time—an evolution without abandoning the roots.

ABOUT BOTTOM SHELF

Bottom Shelf is a Wisconsin‑based metalcore/nu‑metal project led by Chance Voysey. Built on years of trial, error, and obsessive music consumption, the band aims to create songs that check every box, turn heads, and send chills up your spine. With a growing catalog and a new industry partnership, Bottom Shelf is stepping into the spotlight with purpose.

“I’m just happy to be here, man.”

— Chance Voysey

WHERE TO LISTEN

Fans can find all music, links, and updates at:

BottomShelfOfficial.com

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