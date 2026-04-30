ALLEN MEDIA GROUP APPOINTS CHRIS CZARKOWSKI AND KEITH FREIBOTT AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENTS OF ADVERTISING SALES

Chris Czarkowski -- newly-appointed Executive Vice President of Advertising Sales for Allen Media Group Keith Freibott -- newly-appointed Executive Vice President of Advertising Sales for Allen Media Group

Executive Duo to Create Enterprise Level Preferred Partnerships

Chris and Keith are proven revenue generators with deep client relationships and a track record of delivering transformational growth. Their expertise will be instrumental as we continue to expand.” — Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Media Group (AMG) today announced the appointment of Chris Czarkowski and Keith Freibott as Executive Vice Presidents of Advertising Sales. In these newly-created leadership roles, both executives will be responsible for leading and driving broadcast advertising revenue in addition to developing and overseeing newly created enterprise-level preferred partnerships with agency holding companies across all of the AMG expansive portfolio of broadcast, cable, and digital streaming assets.

Czarkowski and Freibott will lead broadcast national sales strategy and revenue generation efforts across AMG’s recent announcement in securing the iconic 11:35pm-12:35am broadcast time period on CBS, the number one broadcast network in the country. AMG will broadcast in this iconic time period COMICS UNLEASHED WITH BYRON ALLEN -- which will be shifting up an hour earlier from its current time period on CBS at 12:35am. In addition, another successful AMG produced program, the comedy game show FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK will premiere in the 12:35am - 1:35am time period. AMG controls and sells all the national adverting inventory in both of these nightly programs. This new schedule is set to premiere May 22nd and will continue airing Monday through Friday.

In addition, both executives will spearhead all agency holding company Enterprise Level Preferred Partnerships across AMG’s rapidly growing linear, digital and streaming platforms and networks. These enterprise partnership deals further strengthen AMG’s position as a scaled, multi-platform media partner for advertisers seeking incremental reach, scale and brand-safe environments.

Their new titles and most recent employment histories are as follows:

• Chris Czarkowski, Executive Vice President of Advertising Sales, joins AMG with extensive experience across premium media organizations, including leadership roles at NBCUniversal and TelevisaUnivision. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales at TelevisaUnivision, where he drove significant new business growth across key categories including financial services and telecommunications. Earlier in his career, Czarkowski served as Chief Revenue Officer of Dick Clark Productions, where he led monetization strategies across live events and broadcast properties.

• Keith Freibott, Executive Vice President of Advertising Sales, brings a strong background in integrated media sales and business leadership, having held senior roles at Warner Bros. Discovery, Univision Communications, and NBCUniversal. Most recently, he served as Director, Advertising Sales and Marketing at Warner Bros. Discovery, where he managed a full P&L and led strategic revenue initiatives across multiple platforms.

“Chris and Keith are proven revenue generators with deep client relationships and a track record of delivering transformational growth,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Their expertise will be instrumental as we continue to expand our national advertising platforms, unify our portfolio, and deliver greater value and efficiencies for our clients.”

ABOUT ALLEN MEDIA GROUP

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York and Atlanta. Allen Media Group owns/operates 24 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 18 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, and HBCU GO. Allen Media Group also owns the digital streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 74 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent content to our viewers, global platforms, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. For more information, visit: www.allenmedia.tv

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