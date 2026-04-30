The End Brain Cancer Initiative Partners with Pacific Marine Biotech for Glioblastoma Brain Cancer Trial of Immune12

A Phase 2 clinical trial of investigational product Immune12 is enrolling patients with GBM brain cancer to support marketing authorization in Australia.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) has partnered with Pacific Marine Biotech LLC (PMB) to provide and promote patient disease education and increased patient access to investigational product Immune12, a proprietary complex biologic derived from specific marine-sourced ingredients.A Phase 2 clinical trial of Immune12 is currently enrolling patients with glioblastoma brain cancer to support marketing authorization in Australia, with trial locations at Chris O’Brien Lifehouse in Camperdown, New South Wales and Greenslopes Private Hospital in Greenslopes, Queensland (registered with the Australian New Zealand Clinical Trials Registry, ANZCTR ). The trial is led by Chief Principal Investigator Dr. Janet Schloss, PhD, ND, and plans to enroll approximately 60 participants. This clinical trial will evaluate how feasible the treatment is for patients, including how well participants are able to stay in the trial and follow the treatment plan. Researchers will also study certain biomarkers in the blood, including those related to the kynurenine pathway, which may help scientists better understand how the body responds to treatment. In addition, the trial will assess patients’ quality of life during treatment. Doctors will use MRI scans throughout the trial to monitor how tumors respond to treatment using established brain tumor evaluation guidelines called Response Assessment in Neuro-Oncology (RANO). Tumor responses may be categorized as complete response, partial response, stable disease, or disease progression.Patients, caregivers, or healthcare providers who would like more information and to pre-qualify for this clinical trial should visit https://endbraincancer.org/pacific-marine/ . People can also directly contact EBCI’s Clinical Research Coordinator and Patient Navigator, Shreya Prakash, at Shreya@EndBrainCancer.org or at 425-436-8688.About Pacific Marine BiotechPacific Marine Biotech (PMB), a United States-based biotech company headquartered in Torrington, CT, was founded in December 2021 by Samuel Grant and Alan Temkin. Their team’s mission is to provide a safe and natural treatment solution for DIPG and Glioblastoma that restores quality of life by securing future U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval [NJD1.1]for Immune12. PMB’s immediate objective is to create partnerships with leading healthcare institutions in the United States for the purpose of conducting clinical trials on Immune12. They envision a future in which they can positively change the way cancer is treated, rewriting the narrative for thousands of cancer patients every year and for the betterment of communities around the world. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://pacificmarinebiotech.com/ About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer.orgThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative or how to sponsor this annual campaign at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org

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