LEGENDARY 'KING OF ROMANCE' ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK RELEASES NEW SINGLE, 'I’VE GOT YOU,' AHEAD OF 90TH BIRTHDAY

Engelbert Humperdinck – the legendary “King of Romance” – continues to defy time with the release of his new single, “I’ve Got You,” available now via Silver Blue Records

4X GRAMMY NOMINEE, 64 GOLD ALBUMS, 24 PLATINUM ALBUMS AND 140 MILLION RECORDS SOLD – THE ICONIC SINGER REUNITES WITH MULTI-PLATINUM PRODUCER JOEL DIAMOND

After all these years in music, there’s still nothing quite like the feeling of a new song finding its way into the world.” — Engelbert Humperdinck

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turning 90 on May 2, Engelbert Humperdinck – the legendary “King of Romance” – continues to defy time with the release of his new single, “I’ve Got You,” available now everywhere on all platforms via Silver Blue Records, distributed by Sony Orchard.Humperdinck, whose career spans more than six decades and includes over 140 million records sold worldwide and 63 Gold and 24 Platinum albums, the four-time Grammy nominee and Golden Globe winner reunites with multi-Platinum producer Joel Diamond on “I’ve Got You.” Fifty years after their first pairing on the worldwide hit “After the Lovin,’” over the course of their enduring partnership, Engelbert and Diamond have collaborated on 109 recordings together. Engelbert, known for his legendary catalog of timeless hits “Release Me,” “The Last Waltz,” “This Moment in Time” and “After the Lovin’,” which has defined generations of romantic music, he has yielded some of the most beloved romantic recordings ever made from his creative alliance with Diamond.Says Humperdinck, "After all these years in music, there’s still nothing quite like the feeling of a new song finding its way into the world. ‘I’ve Got You’ is especially close to my heart. It speaks to love, loyalty, and the quiet strength we find in one another—and I believe that message matters now more than ever. Joel Diamond and I have shared an extraordinary journey in music, and somehow, the magic still feels as fresh as ever."Adds Diamond, “Turning 90 this May, Engelbert continues to deliver performances that rival his most iconic recordings. ‘I’ve Got You’ brings the same passion, dedication, and unmistakable magic that first captivated audiences worldwide and made ‘After the Lovin’ a timeless classic. More than just a new release, ‘I’ve Got You’ stands as a celebration of longevity, artistry, and a historic creative bond between us that continues to shape the sound of romance in music. When I first produced ‘After the Lovin’, there was nothing on the radio that came even close to sounding like it — and now, history is repeating itself."“I’ve Got You” was written by the late, legendary producer/songwriter Larry Butler – renowned for producing many of Kenny Rogers’ greatest hits (“Lucille,” “The Gambler,” “She Believes In Me,”) as well as penning the Grammy-winning classic “Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song” for B. J. Thomas. “I’ve Got You” was the final composition Butler completed before his passing, and in a deeply personal moment, Butler once said that “this is the very best song I have ever written.” The magical arrangement and instrumentation was crafted by the highly respected and exceptionally talented Ted Perlman.In addition to the new single, Humperdinck continues to tour year-round, with upcoming performances scheduled for this June through November - both nationally and internationally - including the U.S., Southeast Asia, Germany, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and more.Engelbert Humperdinck has performed for the Queen four times, several presidents and many heads of state, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He has recorded everything from the most romantic ballads to movie theme songs, disco, rock, and even gospel. His unique voice has charmed millions of fans around the globe.Humperdinck exploded on to the music scene with The Beatles and the Rolling Stones. His first single on the charts was “Release Me,” which went into the “Guinness Book of Records” for achieving 56 consecutive weeks on the charts. It was No. 1 in 11 countries. The following decades have seen Engelbert consistently touring the world to sell-out crowds. Engelbert has also been awarded the Honor of Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday Honors List.SILVER BLUE RECORDSJoel Diamondjdiamond20@aol.com

"I've Got You" by Engelbert Humperdinck

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