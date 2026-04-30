Annuity.com Appoints Fintech Pioneer Todd Clarke to Advisory Board

Co-Founder of the Entities that Formed Orion Advisor Solutions to Guide Annuity.com’s Vision for Long-Term Annuity Stewardship and Technology Scale

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Annuity.com , Inc., a financial technology company focused on AI – Annuity Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Todd Clarke to its Advisory Board. Clarke, a recognized architect of wealth-management scale, was a co-founder and principal of the NorthStar Financial Services Group, the parent organization that birthed Orion Advisor Solutions—a platform that now services over $5.8 trillion in assets under administration.Clarke joins an advisory group that includes renowned annuity educator Tom Hegna and former insurance executive Bart Catmull, signaling Annuity.com’s commitment to merging institutional insurance experience with enterprise-grade technology."Todd Clarke’s career has been defined by empowering independent professionals with the tools they need to scale complex financial businesses," said Brett A. Blake, CEO of Annuity.com, Inc. "At Annuity.com, we believe the industry is ready for a shift toward 'Annuities Under Management.' By bringing Todd’s experience in building multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure to our board, we are accelerating our mission to provide agents and consumers with the transparency and long-term stewardship the modern retirement landscape demands."The Vision: "Annuities Under Management" Annuity.com is developing a proprietary framework termed "Annuities Under Management." This approach seeks to move the industry beyond one-time transactions by treating annuities as long-term, managed insurance assets. To support this, the company is investing in Annuity Intelligence (AI)—a technology suite currently in development designed to help agents monitor contract efficiency, track Market Value Adjustments (MVA), and maintain multi-generational client relationships.A New Planning Philosophy: "Reverse Risk" Central to the company’s mission is the "Reverse Risk" planning philosophy. This perspective suggests that by securing a guaranteed income "floor" through insurance contracts earlier in life, individuals may gain the mathematical latitude to manage other financial risks more confidently."I am impressed by the vision Annuity.com has for the future of retirement security," said Todd Clarke. "The concept of bringing a 'managed' mindset to the annuity space is a natural evolution for the industry. I look forward to guiding the team as they build the technology and distribution systems necessary to support long-term client relationships and digital-first transparency."Building for "Relationship Revolutionaries" Annuity.com is specifically designed for agents who prioritize long-term client outcomes over transactional volume. Through its innovative recruiting and equity-sharing model, the company aims to build a national network of partners dedicated to providing "Annuity Intelligence" to the 4.1 million Americans reaching retirement age annually.About Todd Clarke Todd Clarke is a prominent figure in the fintech and investment management sectors. As a principal of NorthStar Financial Services Group and CEO of CLS Investments, he played a pivotal role in the inception and growth of the firms that evolved into Orion Advisor Solutions. He is a recognized expert in scaling advisor-facing technology and investment management platforms.About Annuity.com, Inc. Annuity.com, Inc. is a fintech company dedicated to modernizing the annuity marketplace. By leveraging high-value digital real estate and developing proprietary "Annuity Intelligence" tools, the company aims to become the most trusted brand for guaranteed retirement income.

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