Author Capital Partners Announces Realization of Investment in Zentro Internet

The transaction comes amidst a period of meaningful growth and operational progress for the Company

It has been a privilege to partner with Farzad, Peyman, and the leadership team, assisting them in transforming SilverIP from a regional ISP into Zentro Internet” — Duane Jackson, Managing Partner, Author Capital Partners

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Capital Partners ("Author Capital" or “AuthorCap”), a principal investment firm that invests in essential services businesses, today announced the recent exit of its affiliated funds from their interest in Zentro Internet ("Zentro" or the "Company"). The transaction comes amidst a period of meaningful growth and operational progress for the Company.Zentro is one of the largest independent, multiple dwelling unit ("MDU")-focused internet service providers ("ISPs") in the United States, serving over 120,000 residents across properties in 20 major metro markets, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, and Portland. The Company delivers industry-leading connectivity solutions — including symmetrical 10 Gig internet and Managed Wi-Fi — over a private, next-generation hybrid fiber network, specializing in high-rise and multifamily communities. Zentro is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.Author Capital partnered with Farzad Moeinzadeh and Peyman Pourkermani, co-founders of SilverIP Communications ("SilverIP") in 2021, to assist them in realizing their strategic priorities and maximizing the Company's potential. Together, Author Capital and the co-founders executed an ambitious growth strategy that transformed SilverIP from a regional Chicago-area ISP into a national broadband platform. During Author Capital's investment, the Company consummated multiple strategic acquisitions — including the transformational merger of SilverIP with Chicago-based Everywhere Wireless to form the Zentro Internet brand. The Company’s subsequent acquisitions of California-based BAI Connect, Ohio-based Snip Internet, and select assets of GigaMonster Networks expanded its footprint into over 15 markets. Moeinzadeh stated that “we started looking at finding good partners that could help us, not just with money, but with bringing additional thought capital to the table, allowing us to look at problems differently, helping us understand what we don’t know and do things in a different way—Author Capital was that partner.”"It has been a privilege to partner with Farzad, Peyman, and the leadership team, assisting them in transforming SilverIP from a regional ISP into Zentro Internet, one of the country's most compelling independent broadband platforms," said Duane Jackson, Managing Partner of Author Capital. "Our partnership with Zentro is consistent with Author Capital's strategy of partnering with highly entrepreneurial founders and management teams of essential services businesses and supporting them with capital and insights critical in creating value. We are also thrilled to be returning capital to our investors.” Croke Fairchild Duarte & Beres LLC served as legal advisor to Author Capital.About Author Capital PartnersAuthor Capital Partners, a Chicago-based principal investment firm, invests in companies operating across and at the intersections of business, financial, and health care services. The firm partners with highly entrepreneurial owners and management teams to enable its growth platforms to realize their full potential. The firm draws on its global relationships, operational experience, and rigorous diligence process to source, underwrite, and manage investments. For more information, please visit authorcapital.com.About Zentro InternetZentro is the largest independent multifamily-focused internet service provider in the United States outside of Florida, delivering industry-leading internet solutions for over 120,000 subscribers across 20 major metro areas. Zentro specializes in multi-gig connectivity and managed Wi-Fi for residents, multifamily communities, hospitality, and businesses in cities and towns from coast to coast.

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