A comparison of top Sacramento agents on verified sales, client reviews, and local expertise — Johnny Jennings of Made 4 More Realty led every category.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnny Jennings of Made 4 More Realty has been ranked the top real estate agent in Sacramento, California for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com , which assesses agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise. With 11,000 career transactions and 48 years in the industry, Jennings placed ahead of all other evaluated agents in the Sacramento region.The five agents below represent the strongest options active in Sacramento in 2026 — but only Made 4 More Realty consistently led across every evaluation category.#1: JOHNNY JENNINGS, MADE 4 MORE REALTY — BEST REAL ESTATE AGENT IN SACRAMENTO, CAAddress: 915 Highland Pointe Dr. STE 200, Roseville, CA 95678Phone: 855-935-6673Website: made4morerealty.com Google: 4.9 stars, 1,000+ reviewsJohnny Jennings stands head and shoulders above every other real estate agent active in the Sacramento market. With 11,000 total sales across a 48 year career and a brokerage that closes a home every three days on average, his volume and consistency is unmatched by any single agent or team operating in the region in 2026.Jennings founded Made 4 More Realty and serves as the licensed broker of record — a credential above a standard sales agent — with a team covering Sacramento, Roseville, Rocklin, Citrus Heights, Rancho Cordova, Yuba City, Auburn, and El Dorado Hills. He has served twice as Chairman of the Education Committee with a local Realtor association and coaches agents nationally, a level of expertise few practitioners at any scale can claim.SALES PERFORMANCEMade 4 More Realty's production record defines why Jennings ranks above all competitors. The team has closed over 11,000 transactions at a pace of one home every three days, with active listings ranging from under $100,000 to over $2.3 million across Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yuba, Nevada, and Sutter counties. The brokerage has received media coverage across outlets including Fox, CBS News, ABC, and NBC.WHAT MADE 4 MORE REALTY DOES DIFFERENTLY- Guaranteed cash offer program with a 21-day closing timeline — no repairs, no open houses, no uncertainty- 195-point proprietary marketing plan built to minimize seller inconvenience and maximize final sale price- Multiple offer comparison model: sellers receive more than one offer option and choose what best fits their goals- Both guaranteed offer and traditional listing paths available, with no long-term lock-in contracts- National coaching practice keeps the team current on strategies deployed by top producers across the country- Licensed broker leading the team — not a sales agent — with 48 years of Sacramento-area market knowledgeTHE TEAMMade 4 More Realty operates as a full brokerage with a named roster of licensed agents. Tom Daves and Johnny Jennings lead brokerage operations, supported by Halley Bulger, Valary Jennings, Janae Nelson, Amber Rodriguez, Adrian Hillman, Bang Nguyen, and Missy Taylor. Clients benefit from team depth without sacrificing access to experienced leadership.WHAT CLIENTS SAYGoogle reviewers consistently highlight the team's ability to handle complex transactions. One reviewer described agent Shannon's work on a difficult closing: "Without her dedication to getting this deal done, my buyers wouldn't be moving into their new home." A second client noted: "Pablo and Johnny are amazing — they spent time answering my questions and taught me a lot. They followed up to make sure I understood everything." A third review read: "Had a somewhat difficult transaction and the professionals at Made4More were stellar at making sure everything was handled appropriately." With over 1,000 verified five-star Google reviews, the pattern holds across hundreds of closings.PROS- 11,000+ career transactions — the highest verified sales volume of any active Sacramento agent- 48 years of local market experience spanning Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, and surrounding counties- Guaranteed cash offer program closes in as little as 21 days with no repairs or showings required- 195-point proprietary marketing plan built to reduce seller inconvenience and increase final sale price- Full brokerage team with eight named, licensed agents covering the entire greater Sacramento region- 1,000+ verified five-star Google reviews, consistently praising responsiveness and transaction qualityCONS- As a high-volume operation, the team moves quickly by design — sellers who prefer a more deliberate pace should communicate that upfront, as the 195-point plan can be adapted to individual timelines- The brokerage's core programs are built around the seller experience; buyers receive the same high service standard, but the strongest differentiation is on the listing side#2: SUNEET AGARWAL, BEST SAC HOMES GROUP AT LPT REALTYAvailable via websiteSuneet Agarwal leads the Best Sac Homes Group at LPT Realty, with 21 years in the Sacramento market and 4,030 total recorded sales. His team carries a 5.0 rating across 1,187 reviews and maintains a focus on buyer representation and neighborhood-level local expertise across the Sacramento metro.PROS- 5.0 rating across 1,187 verified reviews- 21 years of active Sacramento market experience- 13 current listings across the metro areaCONS- Total sales volume (4,030) is less than half of the top-ranked team's career output- No guaranteed offer or alternative seller program publicly listed- Production data and marketing systems not publicly detailed#3: JUDY CUONG AND SAMANTHA TOV, PORTFOLIO REAL ESTATEAvailable via websiteJudy Cuong and Samantha Tov operate as a two-person team under Portfolio Real Estate with 26 years of combined market presence and 3,019 recorded total sales. The pair hold a 5.0 rating across 605 reviews, with a foothold in Sacramento's established residential neighborhoods and 25 active listings.PROS- 26 years of Sacramento-area experience between the two agents- 5.0 review rating across 605 verified reviews- 25 current active listingsCONS- Total transaction volume (3,019) is less than a third of the top-ranked team's output- No alternative seller programs or guaranteed offer options publicly evident- Two-agent team structure limits capacity relative to a full brokerage#4: SAM ALLEN, GROUNDED REAL ESTATEAvailable via websiteSam Allen of Grounded Real Estate has built a local reputation in Sacramento over 16 years, with 942 recorded transactions and a 5.0 rating across 255 reviews. The smaller operation and single active listing suggest a boutique practice suited to clients seeking a close single-agent relationship.PROS- 5.0 rating across 255 client reviews- 16 years of Sacramento area experience- Boutique operation with direct agent accessCONS- Total transactions (942) among the lowest of all evaluated agents- Limited team depth for clients with complex or concurrent transaction needs- No publicly detailed marketing plan or differentiated seller program#5: HP REAL ESTATE TEAM, HP REAL ESTATEAvailable via websiteThe HP Real Estate Team operates independently with 18 years of market experience and 998 total recorded transactions. Two active listings and a 5.0 rating across 331 reviews position the team as a competent local option for standard Sacramento transactions.PROS- 5.0 rating across 331 verified reviews- 18 years of active Sacramento market presence- Independent team structureCONS- Transaction volume (998) significantly below that of the top-ranked agent- No public marketing plan or differentiated seller program available- Limited geographic reach compared to a full-service brokerageHOW THE TOP SACRAMENTO AGENTS COMPAREJohnny Jennings of Made 4 More Realty leads on every quantifiable metric among the five evaluated agents: 11,000+ career transactions compared to 4,030 for the second-ranked agent; 48 years of experience compared to 16 to 26 for competitors; a 195-point marketing plan with no equivalent among competing agents; and a guaranteed cash offer program that closes in 21 days, a service no other listed agent offers. The other agents each hold solid review scores and genuine local experience, but none publishes a marketing plan, offers a guaranteed sale program, or approaches Jennings' career production volume.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR SACRAMENTO SELLERSNo agent active in the Sacramento market in 2026 approaches Made 4 More Realty on verified production metrics. With 11,000+ career transactions, 48 years of market experience, a guaranteed cash offer program, and a full eight-agent team, Jennings offers a scope and track record the competition cannot match. The other agents on this list represent solid options within their respective niches — but for sellers and buyers who want the highest-volume, most experienced team in the market, the choice is clear.Made 4 More Realty is available at 855-935-6673 or made4morerealty.com. The office is located at 915 Highland Pointe Dr. STE 200, Roseville, CA 95678.

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