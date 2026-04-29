SEAFEST 2026 to Kick Off May Asian American Heritage Month in Westbrook

Khmer Maine and Filipino American Samahan of Maine to host full-day celebration of Southeast Asian cultures at Riverbank Park

WESTBROOK, ME, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, May 2, 2026, Khmer Maine and the Filipino American Samahan of Maine, partners of the Maine Asian American Community Center project, will present SEAFEST 2026 — A Southeast Asian Heritage Festival, a free, family-friendly community celebration at Riverbank Park in Westbrook from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM.SEAFEST 2026 is a vibrant celebration of Southeast Asian heritage, built through collaboration among Maine’s Southeast Asian and Asian American communities. This dynamic event highlights the region’s traditions, arts, music, dance, and culinary culture, offering an immersive experience for people of all backgrounds.“SEAFEST is more than a festival — it is a celebration of the contributions Asian Americans make to Maine’s social, cultural, and economic fabric every day,” said Marpheen Chann, Executive Director of Khmer Maine. “It is a celebration of who we are, what we have built, and what we are building together.”The event is the first in a series of events promoted by the Maine Asian American Community Center during the month of May, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. More information can be found at www.meaacc.org WHAT: SEAFEST 2026 — A Southeast Asian Heritage FestivalWHEN: Saturday, May 2, 2026, 3:00 PM – 10:00 PMWHERE: Riverbank Park, Westbrook, MEWHO: Presented by Khmer Maine and the Filipino American Samahan of MaineWHY: To celebrate Southeast Asian and AAPI heritage, foster cultural exchange, and strengthen Maine’s diverse communities through music, food, dance, and shared traditions.MEDIA OPPORTUNITIESLive cultural performancesInterviews with festival organizers, performers, and vendorsPhoto and video opportunities throughout the eventOpportunities to learn more about the Asian American Community Center ProjectMembers of the press are invited to attend.ABOUT KHMER MAINEKhmer Maine is a community-led organization based in Portland, Maine, dedicated to uplifting Cambodian American and Southeast Asian communities across the state. Founded by survivors of the Cambodian genocide and their descendants, Khmer Maine works at the intersection of cultural preservation, civic empowerment, and community wellness through programs in arts and culture, food and agriculture, and civic engagement. Learn more at khmermaine.org.ABOUT FILIPINO AMERICAN SAMAHAN OF MAINEThe Filipino American Samahan of Maine is a community organization representing Filipino Americans across the state. Committed to cultural preservation, mutual support, and civic engagement, the organization works to strengthen connections within the Filipino community while building bridges with Maine’s broader multicultural landscape.ABOUT THE MAINE ASIAN AMERICAN COMMUNITY CENTER PROJECTThe MAACC is building the first Asian American community center in Maine — a physical and cultural hub in Greater Portland serving the state’s fastest-growing population. MAACC will provide arts and cultural programming, workforce development, English language classes, small-business incubation, and critical social services to more than 26,500 Asian American Mainers. The capital campaign addresses deep disparities in language access, economic opportunity, and healthcare while strengthening the Greater Portland region.

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