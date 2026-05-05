Whips® Launches Nationwide to Disrupt the Broken Car Shopping Experience

Whips’ AI-powered mobile app helps car buyers discover their ideal vehicle through a personalized swipe-to-match experience.

AI-powered “Tinder for Cars” app launches nationwide with 500,000+ vehicles, helping buyers discover cars smarter, faster, and more intuitively.

Consumers don’t want to spend hours buried in filters and search results. They want a smarter way to discover the right car.” — Joseph M. Symond

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whips Technologies Inc. today announced the nationwide launch of Whips®, an AI-powered mobile app designed to modernize one of America’s most dreaded consumer experiences: shopping for a car.

Despite representing more than $1.6 trillion in annual U.S. automotive sales, the car shopping process remains largely unchanged, forcing buyers through outdated search filters, endless scrolling, and generic listings built for shoppers who already know exactly what they want.

Yet roughly 75% of car buyers begin their search undecided, without knowing the make, model, or even category of vehicle they ultimately want to purchase.

Whips was built around that reality.

Described by early users as the “Tinder for Cars,” Whips replaces traditional automotive search with an AI-powered swipe-to-match experience that learns consumer preferences in real time, helping users discover the right vehicle even when they do not know what they are looking for.

“The automobile industry has spent decades improving the cars while largely ignoring how people actually shop for them,” said Joseph M. Symond, Founder and CEO of Whips Technologies Inc. “Most platforms still assume buyers arrive knowing the exact make, model, trim, and price they want. That is simply not how real people shop. Whips was built for discovery, not search.”

Whips also addresses a structural reality often overlooked by the automotive industry: women influence more than 80% of vehicle purchase decisions, yet the traditional car shopping experience remains built around rigid search tools and legacy systems that do not reflect how modern consumers evaluate major purchases.

Launching with access to more than 500,000 vehicles from over 7,000 dealers nationwide and growing fast, Whips enters the market at scale, offering broad inventory while delivering a personalized, car shopping experience.

As users swipe through AI-curated vehicles, Whips continuously refines its recommendations, surfacing increasingly relevant matches. Each listing includes the company’s signature “Why It’s a Match” feature, providing personalized editorial-style insights explaining why a particular vehicle suits that buyer’s preferences.

Beyond consumer convenience, Whips introduces a more performance-driven model for dealers. Rather than charging expensive fixed subscription fees regardless of results, Whips charges dealers only for verified, VIN-specific buyer leads, aligning platform economics directly with dealer outcomes.

Whips is backed by an advisory group that includes senior executives and decision-makers from Spyker, Netflix, Honda, J.D. Power, and the Detroit Automobile Dealers Association, bringing expertise across automotive, technology, consumer acquisition, and data strategy.

The company believes its long-term strategic advantage extends beyond lead generation. Every swipe creates proprietary behavioral data on what consumers like and dislike at the VIN level, building what Whips believes may become one of the automotive industry’s most valuable prospective demand datasets.

Whips is now available for download nationwide at whipsapp.ai.

About Whips Technologies Inc.

Whips Technologies Inc. is a Los Angeles-based automotive technology company redefining vehicle discovery through artificial intelligence, behavioral data, and mobile-first design. Its flagship platform, Whips, connects consumers and dealers through a smarter, more intuitive car shopping experience.

Whips® - Smarter Car Shopping™

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