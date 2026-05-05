Beyond Caffeine: SC Botanicals Launches ‘Elevated Plant Science’ to Beat Professional Burnout

SC Botanicals is replacing the afternoon coffee slump with a nootropic protocol built for sustainable cognitive endurance and mental clarity.

People want to master the daily grind without the 3 PM crash. By using ingredients like Lion’s Mane and CBG, we’re giving them the tools to stay sharp and perform at a higher level, naturally.” — Amanda Stead

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As professional burnout and "caffeine fatigue" reach critical levels in the modern workforce, SC Botanicals —a St. Croix Valley-based wellness brand—is unveiling a new approach to cognitive endurance. By utilizing "Elevated Plant Science" to pair functional mushrooms with molecularly refined broad-spectrum hemp, the brand is offering a non-stimulant alternative to the traditional workday crash.In a high-stakes professional landscape, many rely on synthetic stimulants and excessive caffeine, leading to a cycle of jitters and afternoon slumps. SC Botanicals is disrupting this cycle with a nootropic protocol designed to support focus and mental clarity without the neurological "bill" associated with traditional stimulants."The goal isn’t to just wake up; it’s to stay sharp," says Lucas, co-founder of SC Botanicals. "We’ve moved past the era of the quick-fix energy drink. High-performance individuals are now looking for sustainable, systemic balance. We’re using ingredients like Lion’s Mane and CBG to support the brain’s natural pathways rather than forcing a temporary spike."The SC Botanicals "Rise" protocol serves as the centerpiece of this performance-focused launch. Unlike traditional supplements, the formula utilizes a solvent-free extraction process and is specifically engineered for maximum bioavailability—ensuring that professionals can maintain cognitive endurance from the first morning meeting through the final evening "power down.""We’ve seen a massive shift toward biohacking and functional wellness," says co-founder Amanda. "People want to master their daily grind without compromising their long-term health. By refining these botanicals to their most potent, non-intoxicating forms, we’re giving people the tools to perform at a higher level, naturally."To ensure absolute purity for those in sensitive professional fields, every SC Botanicals batch is verified in "The Lab," the brand’s digital transparency hub. Every product is confirmed 0.0% THC and free of contaminants, providing a safe, compliant resource for the national workforce.About SC BotanicalsSC Botanicals is a modern apothecary dedicated to "Elevated Plant Science." Based in the St. Croix Valley, the brand specializes in broad-spectrum protocols that combine heritage botanical wisdom with clinical-grade molecular refinement for high-performance living.###

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