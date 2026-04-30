Craft Body Scan Launches National Campaign for Women's Health Month

$149 Couples Heart & Lung Scan Offered in May, with $10 from Every Scan Supporting the American Heart Association

$149 Couples Heart & Lung Scan Offered in May, with $10 from Every Scan Supporting the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association has long said prevention saves lives. We have built our entire model around proving it.” — Trey Marler, President of Craft Body Scan

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craft Body Scan , a leader in preventive health technology, today announced its Women’s Health Month campaign , running May 1 through May 31, 2025, across all clinic locations nationwide. The initiative is designed to increase access to early detection for women by offering a Couples Heart and Lung Scan for $149, more than $2,500 off standard pricing, while donating $10 from every scan to the American Heart Association to support women’s cardiovascular health research, education, and outreach.The campaign comes at a critical time for women’s health. According to the CDC, heart disease remains the leading cause of death among women in the United States, claiming more than 304,000 lives in 2023, more than all cancers combined. Yet only 44 percent of women recognize it as their greatest health threat. A 2026 scientific statement from the American Heart Association projects that nearly 6 in 10 women will develop some form of cardiovascular disease by 2050, driven by rising rates of high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity. Meanwhile, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in women, with more than 60,000 projected deaths in 2025, and over half of cases in younger women occurring in non-smokers.“Too often, women prioritize everyone else’s health ahead of their own,” said Trey Marler, President of Craft Body Scan. “This campaign is about changing that by giving women clear, early answers about what is happening inside their bodies, not guesses or delays. The science the American Heart Association champions is the same science that drives our work. We are not just finding disease earlier. We are helping prevent it altogether.”The “For the One Everyone Depends On” campaign focuses on women aged 40 and older, one of the most at-risk groups and one of the most likely to delay care. Throughout May, the campaign encourages women to prioritize their own health, while making it easier to take that step alongside a spouse or partner. Couples book and attend together, creating a shared moment of clarity and accountability around their health. Each person receives an individual low-dose, non-invasive CT scan of the heart and lungs, with results reviewed by a Craft Body Scan medical provider and delivered within 7 to 10 business days.The scan evaluates coronary artery plaque buildup, lung nodules and tumors, aortic aneurysms, and other serious conditions, often before symptoms appear and when intervention is most effective. No contrast dye, referral, or lengthy wait times are required.“Heart disease and lung cancer rarely show symptoms early, which is what makes them so dangerous,” said Dr. Jason Schroder, DO, Medical Director and Co-Founder of Craft Body Scan. “What is even more concerning is how quickly cardiovascular disease is rising in younger women. We cannot wait for symptoms. Early detection gives us a chance to act while conditions are still highly treatable, and that is exactly what this scan is designed to do.”Beyond expanding access to preventive screening, the campaign also serves as a platform to drive broader awareness and support for women’s heart health. Craft Body Scan will donate $10 from every $149 Couples Heart and Lung Scan sold in May directly to the American Heart Association, an organization at the forefront of cardiovascular research, education, and advocacy for women.Individuals who wish to support the American Heart Association independently can donate at https://www.heart.org “We want this to be bigger than a promotion,” added Marler. “If this campaign leads someone to schedule a scan, donate, or simply start a conversation with their doctor, that is impact. Awareness is where change begins.”Campaign Highlights- Accessible Preventive Screening: Couples Heart and Lung Scan available for $149 through May 31, 2025, a savings of more than $2,500 off standard pricing- Charitable Impact: $10 from every scan supports the American Heart Association’s work in women’s cardiovascular health- Advanced Early Detection: Low-dose CT scans identify coronary artery plaque, lung nodules, and other serious conditions before symptoms appear- Women-First, Designed for Two: Prioritizes women’s health while couples attend together, each receiving individual results and physician-reviewed reports- Nationwide Availability: Campaign available across all Craft Body Scan locations, including Scottsdale, Arizona; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tampa, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; and Austin, TexasAbout Craft Body ScanCraft Body Scan is a leader in preventive health screenings, offering advanced, non-invasive imaging technologies to detect potential health issues before they become life-threatening. Committed to making health care more accessible and less intimidating, Craft Body Scan empowers individuals to take proactive steps toward a healthier future.

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