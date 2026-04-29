Del Rae Behavioral Health Officially Opens Doors in San Diego, Expanding Access to Outpatient Mental Health Care

Del Rae Behavioral Health Logo Group Therapy Room Individual Therapy

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Del Rae Behavioral Health has officially opened its doors as of April 20, bringing a new, comprehensive outpatient mental health program to the San Diego community. The newly launched center aims to expand access to flexible, high-quality care for adults seeking support for a range of mental health conditions.

Founded in response to the growing demand for accessible mental health services, Del Rae Behavioral Health offers structured outpatient programming designed to meet individuals where they are in their recovery journey. Outpatient care plays a critical role in modern mental health treatment, allowing clients to receive consistent, evidence-based support while maintaining their daily responsibilities, including work, school, and family life.

Located in San Diego, Del Rae Behavioral Health specializes in adult mental health treatment through a combination of clinical and holistic approaches. The program incorporates evidence-based therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), alongside wellness-focused services designed to support long-term healing.

The center’s treatment model emphasizes individualized care, integrating both clinical expertise and whole-person wellness. Clients participate in structured programming that may include group therapy, individual counseling, and skill-building sessions, all tailored to address underlying mental health challenges and promote sustainable progress.

Del Rae Behavioral Health also places a strong focus on continuity of care, offering aftercare planning and ongoing support to help clients maintain stability beyond initial treatment. By combining flexibility with clinical depth, the program is designed to meet the evolving needs of individuals navigating mental health challenges in today’s fast-paced environment.

With mental health needs continuing to rise across California and the United States, the opening of Del Rae Behavioral Health represents a meaningful step forward in expanding access to effective, personalized outpatient services.

For more information about Del Rae Behavioral Health and its programs, visit https://delraebehavioralhealth.com/.

About Del Rae Behavioral Health

Del Rae Behavioral Health is an outpatient mental health provider based in San Diego, California, offering individualized, evidence-based treatment for adults. Through a combination of clinical therapies and holistic services, Del Rae Behavioral Health supports individuals in building the skills needed for long-term mental wellness and recovery.



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