China Airlines Launches Early Summer Sale with Promotional Fares from North America to Asia

China Airlines Early Summer Sale: Flights from North America to Asia starting from USD $888. China Airlines introduces new in-flight dining options for long-haul routes in collaboration with T+T.

Expanded routes, seasonal travel opportunities, and enhanced in-flight experiences supporting travel from July through December

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the summer travel season approaches, China Airlines is launching an Early Summer Sale, featuring attractive fares on select Asia-bound routes departing from North America. The promotion invites travelers to kick off the second half of the year with a journey full of discovery—from vibrant neighborhood streets to dynamic cities—while experiencing the rhythm and richness of local cultures.The Early Summer Sale covers China Airlines’ major North American gateways, including Los Angeles/Ontario (LAX/ONT), San Francisco (SFO), New York (JFK), Seattle (SEA), Phoenix (PHX), and Vancouver (YVR). A wide range of promotional fares to Asia is now available, making it easier for travelers to plan their next getaway and secure the best travel opportunities for the latter half of the year.Featuring some truly remarkable fares:• Seattle–Taipei (SEA–TPE) from US$ 888• San Francisco–Taipei (SFO–TPE) from US$ 990• Phoenix–Manila (PHX–MNL) from US$ 1,011• Los Angeles–Manila (LAX–MNL) from US$ 1,020• New York–Ho Chi Minh City (JFK–SGN) from US$ 1,139• Vancouver–Taipei (YVR-TPE) from CA$ 1,310For additional routes and fare details, travelers are encouraged to visit the official China Airlines website at https://www.china-airlines.com/us/en ________________________________________As the North American travel market continues to gain momentum in 2026, China Airlines remains committed to optimizing its network and flight schedules to meet evolving demand. Starting August 5, the New York (JFK)–Taipei (TPE) route will increase to five weekly flights, with plans to gradually expand to daily service, offering greater convenience and flexibility for travelers between the United States and Asia.China Airlines continues to collaborate with highly rated partners to develop new menu offerings. In the upcoming quarter, passengers on long-haul routes from Taiwan to North America, Europe, and Oceania can enjoy T+T’s Boston Lobster and Slow-Braised Wagyu Beef Cheek with Yellow Curry Sauce in Premium Business Class, Rendang-Style Slow-Cooked Wagyu Beef Cheek with Chicken Rice in Premium Economy Class, and Rendang Chicken with Chicken Rice in Economy Class. Popular past menu items created by Les Palais and Mipon remain available for Business Class through the online pre-order system. Yang Ming Spring restaurant continues to prepare thoughtfully crafted meals for vegetarian travelers, guided by principles of local sourcing and sustainability. China Airlines strives to deliver high-quality service from the heart, with each dish carefully designed to enhance the in-flight dining experience.________________________________________Media Contact:Allison WuPhone: +1-310-615-3802Email: song-huah.wu@china-airlines.com________________________________________About China Airlines https://www.china-airlines.com China Airlines (CAL) was founded in 1959. The Taiwan-based carrier now employs more than 10,000 people worldwide and the Group’s fleet has grown to 114 aircraft. A longstanding supporter of environmental protection and socio-economic development, China Airlines embraces corporate sustainability and strives to become the leading airline in the Asia-Pacific and fly worldwide by providing every traveler with the utmost flying experience.China Airlines is one of the 19 carriers that make up the SkyTeam Alliance, providing passengers with access to an extensive global network of more than 13,600 daily flights to 1,000 destinations in 160 countries. China Airlines continuously delivers a safe, high-quality, eco-friendly, and innovative flying experience, ensuring a comfortable journey and peace of mind for travelers and creating more wonderful moments through flying. As the leading air cargo carrier in the Taiwanese market, China Airlines Cargo Services provides consignors with a reliable, convenient transportation service that is always being improved.Major domestic and international accolades garnered by China Airlines in recent years include a gold award at the first ESG Transportation Sustainability Award; consecutive wins at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards and Global Corporate Sustainability Awards; being selected for the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index; being chosen as a constituent stock of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the eighth time; as well as the Five Star Global Airline and Best in Food and Beverage awards from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and was named the “Best Airline in North Asia” by Global Traveler magazine.

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