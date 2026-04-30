SALT LIFE Announces New Collaboration with SweetWater Brewing Company

Livin’ Salty brings together bright limes, breezy vibes and easy-drinking

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), the ninth largest craft brewer in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announced the release of Livin’ Salty, a sun-soaked salt and lime lager in collaboration with iconic fish, dive and surf lifestyle brand, Salt Life.“An easy-drinking, refreshing brew is what beer enthusiasts are reaching for right now, and the real limes and salt featured in Livin’ Salty make it the ultimate brew for the summer,” said Evan Woolard, Senior Brand Manager for SweetWater Brewing. “SweetWater’s roots lie in the outdoors and Salt Life’s embodiment of adventure, relaxation and outdoor living made them the perfect partner to bring this lager to life.”Built for days that drift between shoreline chill and sea-sparked spontaneity, Livin’ Salty is a crisp, light, 5% ABV brew made for easy drinking. It features Hallertau Mittlefruh and Crystal hops, alongside real limes and salt to create the ultimate refreshment for those by the water, and those dreaming of it.“Salt Life is more than a brand - it’s a lifestyle focused on water, community and, above all, authenticity,” said Ryan Sainsott, Senior Vice President of Salt Life. “Livin’ Salty is the perfect companion for fun seekers, especially on the sand and in the saltwater, and we couldn’t have picked a better parter to bring the brew to Salt Life and SweetWater Brewing fans, no matter if it’s in our Food Shacks, in stores or in the SweetWater taproom.”Livin’ Salty will be available in 6-packs, 15-packs and on tap at the SweetWater Brewing Company Taproom in Atlanta, Salt Life Food Shacks and nationwide. For more information and to find Livin’ Salty near you, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com About SweetWater BrewingSweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the southeast, is an award-winning brewery known for its stash of heady brews including the original 420 Extra Pale Ale and loads of IPAs. Sweetwater’s craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited. SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.About Tilray BrandsTilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages. For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.About Salt LifeSALT LIFE ( https://www.saltlife.com ) is a premier coastal lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of adventure, relaxation, and connection to the ocean. Since its founding in 2003, the SALT LIFE brand has become synonymous with coastal culture and outdoor living, offering high-quality apparel, accessories, and activewear for ocean enthusiasts. The brand caters to those who embrace activities such as fishing, diving, surfing, and beach living, building a devoted following through its dedication to a laid-back, active lifestyle. The SALT LIFE brand is now expanding beyond apparel, offering a range of home and lifestyle products that allow customers to LIVE THE SALT LIFE experience both on and off the water.For further information, please contactMedia: tilraybeer@diffusionpr.com

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