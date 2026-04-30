Blue Sands Wealth Expands with New Office in Sun Valley, Idaho Blue Sands Wealth

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Sands Wealth , a firm known for helping clients navigate complex financial decisions with clarity and confidence, has expanded into Sun Valley, Idaho, opening a second office to serve clients throughout the Wood River Valley.The expansion reflects the firm’s focus on serving clients in lifestyle-driven communities where wealth decisions are closely tied to long-term legacy, family priorities, and quality of life.The firm has partnered with industry veteran George Berridge, who will lead the new location as Senior Wealth Advisor. With more than 30 years of experience advising private investors, Berridge brings deep expertise and a relationship-driven approach aligned with the firm’s high-touch client experience. His presence strengthens the firm’s ability to deliver institutional-level insight with a highly personalized approach.Blue Sands Wealth is built on the belief that financial clarity, not complexity, is what drives intentional outcomes. The expansion reflects the firm’s continued focus on serving clients who value thoughtful guidance, personalized strategy, and long-term partnership.“I’ve always believed that investing is not just about performance, it’s about how those decisions shape your life at pivotal moments,” said Letitia Berbaum, Founder of Blue Sands Wealth. “We’re bringing a level of clarity and intention to this community that helps people move forward with confidence.”Berridge added, “Blue Sands Wealth offers the depth, flexibility, and ongoing support needed to deliver a truly elevated investment experience. I’m excited to bring that approach to clients throughout the Wood River Valley.”To commemorate the opening, Blue Sands Wealth hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the local Valley Chamber of Commerce, marking the firm’s commitment to becoming an active part of the community.The office is located at 160 Second Street, Suite 108, Ketchum, ID 83340. Meetings are available by appointment only.About Blue Sands WealthBlue Sands Wealth provides strategic investment management and legacy planning for women in transition, business owners, and families. The firm focuses on simplifying complexity and delivering clear, thoughtful guidance that aligns wealth with long-term goals and values. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the firm serves clients nationwide with a high-touch, relationship-driven approach.Disclosures:Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, LLC ("RFG Advisory" or "RFG"), a registered investment advisor. Blue Sands Wealth and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities.

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