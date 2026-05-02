{verdigreen} Hotels Expands Savannah Portfolio, Begins Renovations on Historic East Bay Inn

East Bay Newly Renovated Lobby

Travis and I have visited Savannah both as Georgia residents and as out of state travelers over the years, so expanding into a town we hold so dear has been a dream” — Azie Shelhorse, co-founder

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- {verdigreen} Hotels, a family-owned boutique lodging brand with a passion for revitalizing historic inns, acquired four celebrated historic inns in Savannah, Georgia, totaling 83 guest rooms last Fall. The addition of Kehoe House, The Gastonian, East Bay Inn, and Eliza Thompson House marks a significant expansion for the brand, strengthening its presence in one of the nation’s most cherished travel destinations.

This strategic acquisition aligns with {verdigreen} hotels’ commitment to offering guests unique and authentic travel experiences. Each of these properties boasts a rich history and deep cultural significance, embodying the character and charm that {verdigreen} seeks in its portfolio. By welcoming these inns into its collection, {verdigreen} provides unparalleled access to the heart and soul of Savannah.

“Travis and I have visited Savannah both as Georgia residents and as out of state travelers over the years, so expanding into a town we hold so dear has been a dream,” says Azie Shelhorse, co-founder of the boutique lodging brand.

The four Savannah properties are renowned for their individual elegance and historical importance. Kehoe House, a beautifully restored 1892 Renaissance Revival mansion, offers an adult-exclusive luxury experience. The Gastonian consists of two adjoining Regency-Italianate-style mansions built in 1868, known for their intimate and romantic atmosphere. The Eliza Thompson House, dating back to 1847, remains one of Savannah’s most enchanting inns, famous for its picturesque courtyard.

East Bay Inn, housed in an industrial warehouse circa 1852, captures the city’s historic commercial spirit. As part of the brand's ongoing commitment to stewardship, {verdigreen} hotels is now beginning renovations on East Bay Inn to meticulously restore its historic charm, ensuring the property's rich legacy is preserved for future generations of travelers.

This expansion not only grows the {verdigreen} footprint but also reinforces a deep dedication to preserving and celebrating landmark properties. The company is excited to steward these beloved inns, integrating signature hospitality while honoring the unique legacy of each building.

About {verdigreen} hotels

{verdigreen} hotels is a family-owned boutique lodging brand with a rich history of breathing new life into historic inns. Committed to preserving the legacy of each property while infusing them with contemporary design, the brand has successfully transformed several East Coast landmarks into immersive, design-forward accommodations.

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