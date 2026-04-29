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Government Communications on collection of media accreditation to cover President’s Coordinating Council meeting

Members of the media who have successfully applied for accreditation to cover the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) meeting on Thursday, 30 April 2026, are invited to collect their accreditation at the meeting venue, Birchwood Hotel, Boksburg, Gauteng Province.

The PCC meeting will be attended by Premiers, MECs responsible for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mayors, Municipal Managers and other stakeholders leading interventions under the National Water Crisis Committee.

Chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the National Water Crisis Committee was established to drive decisive and coordinated national action in response to South Africa’s water challenges.

The accreditation collection details are as follows:

Wednesday: 29 April 2026 from 14h00 – 17h00
Thursday: 30 April 2026 from 07h30 – 09h00
Venue: Olivewood, Birchwood Hotel, Boksburg, Gauteng Province

Media programme – Thursday, 30 April 2026

Members of the media are invited to cover only the opening session of the PCC meeting starting from 10h30 – 11h30. The session covers:

  • Opening remarks
  • Keynote address

Media accreditation collection enquiries can be directed to:

Pheliswa Sebati
Cell: 082 413 4609

Moferefere Moloi
Cell: 066 393 3233

Enquiries:
Deputy Government Spokesperson
William Baloyi
Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates

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Government Communications on collection of media accreditation to cover President’s Coordinating Council meeting

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