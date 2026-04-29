Police on medical doctor arrested for sexually assaulting his patients

The KwaZulu-Natal Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) detectives, working with Madadeni police officers, have arrested a medical doctor at his workplace in Madadeni on Tuesday, 28 April 2026. The 69-yer-old doctor allegedly sexually assaulted four of his female patients at a hospital in Madadeni between August 2025 and April 2026.

The suspect would allegedly touch the victims inappropriately on their breasts and private parts, and he also allegedly forced some of them to perform sexual acts on him. The victims complained to a whistleblower who anonymously alerted the police. The FCS detectives operationalised the tip-offs and after the victims opened cases, investigations unfolded, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Should other victims come forward with reports of sexual assault and open cases, more charges will be added. The suspect is likely to appear before the Madadeni Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 30 April 2026.

Enquiries:

Colonel Robert Netshiunda

Cell: 082 569 7629

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