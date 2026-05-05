Dr. Mason Blake Pimsler MD Receiving "Doctor of the Year Award"

Dr. Pimsler named 'Doctor of The Year' at 2026 Health and Hospitals Corporation Doctors Day

NEW YORK CITY NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of New York has officially designated November 7, as Dr. Mason Blake Pimsler Day, recognizing the long-standing public service and medical contributions of Dr. Mason Blake Pimsler, MD. The proclamation, issued by former Mayor Eric Adams, honored Dr. Pimsler’s work supporting underserved populations, including individuals affected by HIV/AIDS, women in need of healthcare services, and people experiencing homelessness.According to the proclamation, Dr. Mason Pimsler played a sustained role in expanding access to women’s healthcare and developing supportive programming for vulnerable communities across New York City. His involvement in initiatives focused on safe havens, lifestyle support, and continuity of care has contributed to broader efforts aimed at improving health outcomes for residents facing significant social and medical challenges.Mayor Adams stated, "Dr. Mason Blake Pimsler MD has been a true champion for the most vulnerable members of our community. His tireless efforts in providing healthcare services and support to individuals with HIV/AIDS and those living in shelters have not gone unnoticed. We are proud to honor him with a day in his name and recognize his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others."Most Recently Dr. Pimsler was Honored at the April 28th, 2026 Health and Hospitals Corporation Doctors Day award ceremony as 'Doctor of the Year' for Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx of New York. Dr. Pimsler is an attending physician in Ambulatory Care. Dr. Mason Blake Pimsler is a specialist in Internal Medicine which requires a 3 year residency, also he did a geriatric fellowship for a year. Dr. Pimsler was a clinical instructor at Suny Downstate, and enjoys teaching residents, and nurse practitioners in training.Dr. Pimsler works in Lincolns Safety Net Clinic, caring for patients experiencing homelessness, living in shelters or managing substance use disorders alongside complex medical and psychiatric conditions. Dr. Pimsler states He sees the clinic not simply as a place to treat illness, but as a place to restore stability and trust at some of the most difficult moments in patient's lives. Dr. Mason Blake Pimsler feels fortunate to be working under President Dr. Mitchell Katz who has revamped the Health and Hospital corporation to allow Dr. Pimsler to have a Deep Tool chest to help patients. The breadth of services that Dr. Katz has made available to New York City Health and Hospital Corporation patients such as a broad medication formulary, social support, and free Legal Services enables Dr. Pimsler to treat the whole Patient.Dr. Mason Blake Pimsler MD respects and treats all patients the same. "From the cleaning lady I have Tea with Most Mornings before clinic begins, to the People in the C suite," DR. Pimsler says "I value every patient, colleague and staff member at Lincoln Medical Center and the Health and Hospital Corporation."

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