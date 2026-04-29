Evaluated on career volume, verified reviews, and local market depth, Amy Green of Coastal Premier Properties ranked first across every category.

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amy Green of Coastal Premier Properties has been ranked the top real estate agent in Encinitas, California for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com , which ranks agents based on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise. Green's 1,590 career closings and over $1 billion in total sales volume placed her ahead of all other evaluated agents in the Encinitas market.The ranking covers five of the strongest real estate agents active in Encinitas for 2026. Amy Green led across every evaluation category.#1: AMY GREEN, COASTAL PREMIER PROPERTIES — BEST REAL ESTATE AGENT IN ENCINITAS, CAAddress: 1217 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014Phone: (858) 342-3068Website: amygreenrealtor.com Zillow: zillow.com/profile/AmyGreenRealtorAmy Green has worked the Encinitas and San Diego coastal corridor since 2002, and her production record places her well above every other agent in this evaluation. With 1,590 career closings, 104 transactions in the past 12 months, and over $1 billion in verified sales volume — the gap between Amy Green and the rest of the field is substantial.SALES PERFORMANCEGreen's numbers across 24 years are the clearest measure of her standing. Her 1,590 career closings place her total production at more than three times the next closest agent in this ranking, and her 104 transactions in the last 12 months reflect sustained high-volume production rather than a single strong year. Recent closed transactions include a $5,000,000 sale on Hymettus Avenue in Encinitas, a $4,300,000 close in San Diego's Carmel Valley, and a $3,495,000 transaction in Cardiff-by-the-Sea.SPECIALTIES- Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Carlsbad, Rancho Santa Fe, and Oceanside coastal markets- Luxury residential sales with multiple closed transactions above $3 million- Seller staging strategy designed to attract the highest-value, most motivated buyers- Buyer representation with lender network coordination for competitive, multiple-offer markets- Relocation services for buyers moving into the San Diego coastal area- Complex multi-leg transactions, including simultaneous buy-sell contingencies and family property transitionsWHAT CLIENTS SAYGreen holds 291 five-star reviews on Zillow — the deepest verified review record among agents in this evaluation. Reviewers consistently highlight proactive communication, multiple-offer outcomes, and post-transaction support well beyond what most agents provide. Brian, a client of more than a decade, noted that Green staged his home and produced multiple offers. Laura C. described a 19-year relationship in which Green sold her home for one of the highest prices in the neighborhood despite a market shift. Ron Jost wrote that Green coordinated painters after closing so the home was ready to move into. Marc, who needed to simultaneously purchase, renovate, and sell while transitioning an elderly parent, described the outcome as "absolutely blown away."PROS- 1,590 career closings — the highest production volume among all agents evaluated in this ranking- $1 billion-plus in verified sales volume spanning 24 years in the San Diego coastal corridor- 291 five-star Zillow reviews reflecting consistent client satisfaction across a wide range of transaction types- 104 closings in the past 12 months, demonstrating sustained high-volume output year over year- Demonstrated presence in the Encinitas luxury segment with multiple $3M-$5M closed transactions- Full-service approach covering staging, contractor coordination, lender referrals, and post-close follow-throughCONS- Office is based in Del Mar rather than Encinitas proper — though Green actively covers the full North County coastal corridor, and clients throughout the region report responsive, attentive service- As a boutique team, scheduling may require some lead time during peak listing periods — though reviewers across more than two decades of transactions describe Green as consistently communicative from start to finish.#2: LINDA MOORE, COLDWELL BANKER REALTYAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: coldwellbanker.comLinda Moore has operated in the Encinitas market for 36 years, recording 444 career closings through Coldwell Banker Realty. Her 158 Zillow reviews at a 5.0 average reflect steady client satisfaction, and she is a credible option for sellers and buyers seeking an experienced Coldwell Banker agent.PROS- 36 years of experience — the longest tenure among agents in this ranking- 5.0 Zillow average across 158 verified client reviews- Established brokerage infrastructure through Coldwell Banker RealtyCONS- 444 career closings — well below Amy Green's 1,590, indicating a significantly lower career production pace- Recent 12-month sales volume not publicly available for independent verification- Less documented presence in Encinitas luxury transactions above $3 million#3: CASPERSEN GROUP, COMPASSAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: compass.comThe Caspersen Group has operated in the Encinitas market for 18 years under the Compass platform, recording 322 career closings. The team structure and Compass marketing tools serve sellers reasonably well, and the group holds a 5.0 review average across 128 verified responses.PROS- Team structure provides capacity for handling multiple concurrent client transactions- Compass platform offers strong digital marketing tools for property presentation- 5.0 review average across 128 verified responsesCONS- 322 career closings over 18 years is a modest total for a team operation- Sales volume data not publicly published for direct year-over-year comparison- Narrower local coverage relative to full-service individual agents serving the full coastal corridor#4: AMY JENSEN, COLDWELL BANKER REALTYAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: coldwellbanker.comAmy Jensen has worked the Encinitas area for 22 years under Coldwell Banker, recording 397 career closings. With 137 Zillow reviews at a 5.0 average, she is a reliable option for buyers and sellers seeking a senior Coldwell Banker agent with established local experience.PROS- 22 years of experience in the Encinitas and North County San Diego market- 5.0 Zillow average across 137 verified reviews- Established within a well-resourced national brokerage networkCONS- 397 career closings — active, but well below the production pace of the top performers in this ranking- Annual sales volume not publicly disclosed for independent verification- No active Encinitas listings at the time of this evaluation#5: SUE AND GINA DE LEGGE, PACIFIC SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONALAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: pacificsothebys.comSue and Gina De Legge are a mother-daughter team operating under Pacific Sotheby's International Realty with 27 years of combined experience and 298 career closings. The team holds 89 verified reviews at a 5.0 average, with the Pacific Sotheby's brand adding some luxury positioning.PROS- Mother-daughter team with 27 years of combined Encinitas market experience- Pacific Sotheby's International brand provides luxury market positioning- 5.0 review average across 89 verified client responsesCONS- 298 career closings — the lowest production total among all agents evaluated in this ranking- No active Encinitas listings at the time of this evaluation- Year-over-year transaction volume data not published for comparisonHOW THE TOP ENCINITAS REAL ESTATE AGENTS COMPAREA comparison of the five evaluated agents shows a clear production gap at the top of the ranking. Amy Green leads with 1,590 career closings and $1 billion-plus in total sales volume — figures that are not publicly available for any other agent in this evaluation. Green also recorded 104 closings in the past 12 months, while 12-month volume data for Linda Moore (444 career closings), Caspersen Group (322), Amy Jensen (397), and Sue and Gina De Legge (298) are not published for direct comparison. Green carries 291 Zillow reviews at a 5.0 average; the next closest is Linda Moore with 158 reviews at the same rating. Green currently holds 4 active listings in the market; three of the four other agents carry one or no active listings.THE VERDICTWhen evaluating the best real estate agents in Encinitas, CA, the production gap between Amy Green and the rest of the field is the defining factor. Her 1,590 career closings, $1 billion-plus in sales, and 291 five-star Zillow reviews are a combination none of the other agents here come close to matching. Linda Moore's tenure and Amy Jensen's review record are genuine strengths — but neither matches Amy Green's volume, review depth, or service breadth across the San Diego coastal corridor.Amy Green of Coastal Premier Properties is available at (858) 342-3068. Inquiries can also be directed through amygreenrealtor.com.

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