President Cyril Ramaphosa convenes extended Presidential Coordinating Council meeting, 30 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 30 April 2026, convene the extended Presidential Coordinating Council (PCC) Meeting at Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre, Boksburg, Gauteng Province.

The PCC is the President’s platform for consultations and crucial engagement with provinces and organised local government in order to raise matters of national interest, coordinate alignment of priorities, strengthen strategic priorities, and discuss performance.

In response to the water crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the establishment of the National Water Crisis Committee (NWCC) during the State of the Nation Address on 12 February 2026, assigning it a coordination and acceleration role similar to that of the national energy crisis intervention framework.

The extended PCC meeting will discuss immediate interventions aimed at stabilising the system, while adopting short to long-term sustainability instruments to ensure infrastructure resilience, improved governance and a culture of accountability founded on promoting responsible water use among citizens.

The PCC transcends local boundaries and coordinates responses in a transversal and holistic manner.

The PCC will be attended by Premiers, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MECs, Mayors, Municipal Managers, Traditional Leaders and other stakeholders who are leading efforts under the National Water Crisis Committee.

The PCC meeting will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 30 April 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre, Boksburg, Gauteng Province

Media programme

Part one

10h30:

Opening remarks by Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

10h40:

Address by H.E President Cyril Ramaphosa

11h00:

Closed session

12h30 - 13h30:

Lunch

Part two: closed session

13h30 - 15h30:

Engagement between the President and metro mayors

Note that media accreditation process has been concluded by the GCIS.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the President

Vincent Magwenya

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

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