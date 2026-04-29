DHS Re-Adds Illegal Alien to ICE’s Most Wanted List After Biden Removed Alleged Killer

Jesus Maltos-Chacon has been on the run for twenty years and was removed from ICE’s Most Wanted List during the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – Today, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Jesus Maltos-Chacon, an illegal alien from Mexico, has been re-added to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Most Wanted List after the Biden Administration removed his name. Maltos is wanted for a 2006 hit-and-run death on 20-year-old Blake Zieto in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Jesus Maltos-Chacon is the Mexican criminal illegal alien who killed 20-year-old Blake Zieto in Baton Rouge, LA,’ said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Maltos-Chacon hit Blake head-on, driving his truck on the wrong side of the road, and trapped Blake’s motorcycle underneath the truck as it went up in flames. Jesus Maltos-Chacon has been on the run ever since. After being taken off the ICE Most Wanted list by Biden, he is back on the Most Wanted list. We will find Maltos-Chacon. Not only because justice demands it, but because the Zieto family deserves peace. If you have any information on this alien’s whereabouts, call our tip line at 866-347-2423.”

Jesus Maltos-Chacon

On November 18, 2006, Blake Zieto, 20, was driving his motorcycle to meet a friend in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Jesus Maltos-Chacon, from the opposite lane, swerved his truck into Blake's lane and struck his motorcycle.

Zieto’s motorcycle became trapped under the truck as the truck burst into flames. Jesus Maltos-Chacon exited the vehicle and fled the scene. Blake Zieto succumbed to his injuries on his ambulance ride to the hospital. His body was so badly burned that this family was forced to hold a closed casket funeral.

Maltos-Chacon has multiple prior arrests in the United States, including for a DWI in Texas and in East Baton Rouge Parish for operating a vehicle without lawful presence. His earliest recorded arrest was on February 25, 1998, for assault with no disposition in Dallas, Texas, indicating that he has been in the United States illegally for nearly thirty years.

State, local, and federal law enforcement have been searching for Maltos-Chacon for the twenty years since Blake’s death. Law enforcement has distributed multiple wanted fliers and received numerous tips on Chacon’s whereabouts locating him throughout Louisiana, Texas, and even as far north as Minnesota. The most recent potential tip on Maltos-Chacon' location was in November of 2025, with a report to the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tip Line concerning an illegal alien living in Denham Springs, Louisiana.

Blake’s parents, Judy and Tony, have spent nearly twenty years of seeking justice and being pushed aside by open borders politicians and sanctuary politicians. That changed under President Trump.

President Trump created the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office during his first Administration—only for the Biden Administration to shutter its doors and leave victims of illegal alien crime without access to many key support services and resources. Last year on April 9, the Trump Administration re-opened the VOICE office and put American victims and their families first.

“I've dedicated my life to fighting for justice for Blake,” Judy said. “So, I contacted VOICE, and they immediately called me back and gave me the information that they had. The illegal that killed Blake was on ICE’s Most Wanted, and then when Biden got in office, he scrubbed the list. The illegal that killed Blake was taken off, but he is back on the list. He's up there as ICE, Most Wanted.”

“We, for 20 years, have been watching an illegal alien whom slaughtered our child roam from sanctuary city to sanctuary city, and warned ahead of time to prevent ICE from arresting him,” Tony said.

“Contact VOICE and they will help you,” Judy said in the video to other Angel Families. “And don't stop fighting. Just don't give up. You're not alone in this, even though many times you will feel like you are you are not alone.”

Watch a portion of the Zieto's testimony here: https://youtu.be/v2wgHEL8K_Q

For any tips or additional information on Maltos-Chacon’s whereabouts, please contact the ICE Tip Line at 866-347-2423.

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