ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, Drug Traffickers, and Other Criminal Illegal Aliens

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more criminal illegal aliens convicted for grotesque crimes including murder, sexual assault of a minor, sexual battery, and selling cocaine.

“Yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, pedophiles, and drug dealers from our communities,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Our nice ICE officers will continue to risk their lives to protect our communities from criminal illegal aliens. ICE is NICE.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Henry Nunez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for murder in Bronx, New York.

Luis Angel Campos-Quintero, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual assault of a minor in Passaic County, New Jersey.

Fernando Lopez-Soliz, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for sexual battery and aggravated assault in DeKalb County, Georgia.

Marcotulio Cash-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for battery in Martin County, Florida.

Jose Luis Rodriguez-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for criminal sale of cocaine in Rockland County, New York.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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