ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Semi-Truck Driver Who Killed Honeymooners in Oregon After Sanctuary Politicians Released Him From Jail

Gavin Newsom’s California issued this illegal alien a commercial driver's license, and the Biden administration issued him work authorization

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an illegal alien after Oregonian sanctuary politicians released him back into the local community after he killed two people in Deschutes County, Oregon while driving a semi-truck in 2025.

On November 24, 2025, Rajinder Kumar jackknifed his semi-truck and trailer, blocking both lanes of U.S. Highway 20. A Subaru Outback collided with the semi-truck, tragically killing both the driver, William Micah Carter, and passenger, Jennifer Lynn Lower. According to reporting, the couple had been married for just 16 days.

The victims: William Micah Carter and Jennifer Lynn Lower

On April 2, 2026, Oregon sanctuary politicians refused to cooperate with ICE and RELEASED Kumar back onto the streets of Oregon. On April 22, 2026, ICE arrested Rajinder.

Now, he is being held at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma and has been placed in removal proceedings.

The suspect: Rajinder Kumar

“This illegal alien was issued a CDL by Gavin Newsom’s California. He then went on to recklessly drive a truck on America’s highways and KILL two honeymooners. Instead of cooperating with ICE law enforcement, Oregon sanctuary politicians RELEASED him from jail back into American communities,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Every time sanctuary politicians release a dangerous criminal illegal alien back into our communities, they are gambling with American lives. We are grateful to our ICE law enforcement officers who tracked this killer down to ensure he’s permanently removed from America’s highways and can never harm another American family again.”

Kumar entered the U.S. illegally near Lukeville, Arizona on November 28, 2022. The Biden administration RELEASED him into the country.

Then, sanctuary politicians continued to provide cover for this illegal alien who never should have been in the country in the first place.

Gavin Newsom’s California gave him a commercial driver’s license, and the Biden administration gave him a work authorization.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

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