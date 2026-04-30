ELECTRA AI's Head of Marketing Giovanni Rossi joins Volta Foundation's Applied AI & Data Center Infrastructure Committee

Giovanni Rossi VF Committee AI and Data Centers

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELECTRA AI , the battery intelligence company building the AI Brain for Batteries™, today announced that its Head of Marketing, Giovanni Rossi, has joined the Applied AI & Data Center Infrastructure Committee at the Volta Foundation, the leading non-profit organization advancing the global battery industry.The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for ELECTRA AI.Earlier this month, the company entered into a definitive Business Combination Agreement ( BCA ) with Iron Horse Acquisition II Corp. (Nasdaq: IRHO) — a transaction that, upon closing, will make ELECTRA AI the world's first publicly traded pure-play AI Battery Intelligence company. Joining the Volta Foundation's committee work on data center infrastructure reflects exactly the kind of category that the public company ELECTRA AI is being built to serve.A growing pressure point: AI infrastructure and the battery layerThe Committee brings together industry leaders to address one of the fastest-growing demands on the energy storage sector: the deployment of AI workloads in hyperscale data centers and the battery-backed infrastructure required to support them. As compute density and power requirements continue to climb, intelligent battery management is becoming a critical layer for reliability, safety, and cost efficiency.Hyperscale operators are confronting a compounding set of challenges: surging power demand from AI workloads, multi-year grid interconnection queues, rising costs of downtime, and tightening regulatory scrutiny of backup and behind-the-meter storage. In this environment, battery-backed infrastructure is shifting from a passive insurance policy to an active, software-defined asset. Without intelligent management, BESS deployments at data-center scale risk premature degradation, thermal events, and stranded capacity — undermining the very reliability they are meant to guarantee.The Committee's mandate is to address these challenges directly, defining the standards and best practices that will guide the next generation of data center BESS deployments. Rossi will contribute ELECTRA AI's perspective on the software and intelligence layer, drawing on the company's deployments across Energy Infrastructure (BESS for grid, renewables, and data centers), autonomous systems (robotics, humanoid, space assets), and e-mobility — alongside nearly fifteen years of his own experience leading marketing, brand, and growth strategy at the intersection of energy and AI in companies on both sides of the Atlantic, Middle East, and Asia."AI, energy, and batteries are no longer adjacent conversations: data centers have collapsed them into a single infrastructure problem. Compute is the new load, batteries are the new buffer, and intelligence is what decides whether the system holds," said Giovanni Rossi, Head of Marketing of ELECTRA AI. "I'm honored to join the Committee and contribute on two fronts: the operational experience ELECTRA AI has accumulated deploying battery intelligence across mobility, grid storage, and robotics, and my own conviction that the companies shaping how this market thinks will also shape how it builds.""Giovanni's appointment reflects exactly the kind of leadership ELECTRA AI is bringing to the battery intelligence category," said Fabrizio Martini, CEO and Co-Founder of ELECTRA AI. "As we prepare to enter the public markets, contributing to industry-wide standards for AI-era Data Center infrastructure is part of how we believe a category leader should show up — not just deploying technology, but helping define the rules of the road."ELECTRA AI's AI Brain for Batteries™ — a unified intelligence layer deployed across Energy Infrastructure (BESS for grid, renewables, and data centers), autonomous systems (robotics, humanoid, space assets), and e-mobility — is increasingly powering stationary storage applications, including data center BESS. There, real-time state estimations, passive and active controls, predictive analytics and fault detection, ROI, and lifetime optimization translate directly into operator economics: longer asset life, fewer unplanned outages, increased monetization opportunities and ROI, and the confidence to safely operate batteries closer to their full performance envelope.A public company platform for the battery intelligence eraRossi's appointment to the Committee comes as ELECTRA AI prepares to enter the public markets. Under the previously announced Business Combination Agreement with Iron Horse Acquisition II Corp. (Nasdaq: IRHO), ELECTRA AI will merge with Iron Horse and, upon closing — anticipated in the second half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals, and shareholder vote — the combined company will operate as ELECTRA AI and trade on Nasdaq. More info on: https://www.electrabrain.ai/electra-ai-battery-intelligence-going-public-spac/ As AI workloads reshape global power demand, the value of intelligent, software-defined batteries is becoming foundational rather than incremental. ELECTRA AI's role as a battery intelligence layer (AI Brain For Batteries™) — chemistry-agnostic, hardware-agnostic, and deployable across both cloud and embedded environments — positions it to serve a market converging around a single requirement: making batteries predictable, safe, and economically optimal at scale.About ELECTRA AIELECTRA AI is the leading AI-driven cleantech and B2B software company, accelerating the world's transition to electrification by unlocking the full potential of battery technology. ELECTRA AI builds the AI Brain for Batteries™ — a unified intelligence layer that enables battery systems to be monitored, optimized, and controlled across their full lifecycle. By combining Agentic AI, Physical AI, Physics-informed Battery Modeling with Large Quantitative Models (LQMs), ELECTRA AI transforms batteries from passive hardware into intelligent, adaptive, and increasingly autonomous assets.ELECTRA AI powers battery intelligence across every major battery-powered sector, including Energy Infrastructure (BESS for grid, renewables, and data centers), autonomous systems (robotics, humanoid, space assets), and e-mobility, helping make electrification safer, more resilient, and more economically productive. ELECTRA AI was co-founded in 2015 by Fabrizio Martini, inspired by work conducted as a Principal Investigator on NASA projects.Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Iron Horse's or Electra's future financial or operating performance. For example, statements regarding the anticipated timing of closing, expectations regarding the combined company's business, and potential benefits of the transaction are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Iron Horse and Electra and their respective management teams, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the BCA; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Iron Horse, Electra, the combined company, or others following the announcement of the transaction; (iii) the inability to complete the transaction due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of Iron Horse or to satisfy other conditions to closing; (iv) changes to the proposed structure of the transaction that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining regulatory approval of the transaction; (v) the ability to meet Nasdaq's continued listing standards following the consummation of the transaction; (vi) the risk that the transaction disrupts current plans and operations of Electra as a result of the announcement and consummation of the transaction; (vii) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (viii) costs related to the transaction; (ix) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (x) the possibility that Electra or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Iron Horse nor Electra undertakes any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.No Offer or SolicitationThis press release does not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed transaction, and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No offering of securities will be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.Additional Information about the Business Combination and Where to Find ItIn connection with the proposed business combination, Iron Horse and Electra intend to file a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the SEC, which will include a proxy statement/prospectus, and certain other related documents, to be used at the meeting of stockholders to approve the proposed business combination. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF IRON HORSE ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ELECTRA, IRON HORSE, AND THE BUSINESS COMBINATION. The definitive proxy statement will be mailed to shareholders of Iron Horse as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination and other proposals. Investors and security holders will also be able to obtain copies of the Registration Statement and other documents containing important information about each of the companies once such documents are filed with the SEC, without charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , or by directing a request to: Loeb & Loeb LLP.

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