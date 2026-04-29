Touch Laser Medical Spa Introduces Glacē™ Treatment: A Gentle, Skin-Purifying Ritual for a Grounding, Glowing Complexion

At Touch Laser Medical Spa, the Glacē™ treatment transforms skincare into a restorative ritual, combining advanced technology with a gentle, glow-enhancing experience for refreshed, radiant skin.

At Touch Laser Medical Spa, innovation and personalized care go hand in hand.” — Johanna Vasquez-Solis, ARNP, Owner of Touch Laser Medical Spa

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Touch Laser Medical Spa , a leading provider of advanced aesthetics and skincare solutions in Miami, FL, is proud to announce the launch of Glacē™ treatment , a gentle, multi-step hydrodermabrasion experience that combines science and self-care to purify, hydrate, and illuminate the skin Designed to deliver both visible results and a moment of mindful restoration, the Glacē treatment transforms skincare into a grounding ritual that leaves the skin glowing, refreshed, and renewed.More than a facial, the Glacē treatment integrates four proven steps to renew and refine the skin. It begins with advanced hydrodermabrasion to exfoliate and remove impurities, followed by a targeted serum infusion that delivers hydration and nutrients where skin needs them most. A cupping massage supports lymphatic drainage and facial contouring, and LED technology completes the experience by calming the skin and enhancing post-treatment radiance. Each treatment is performed with sterile, single-use diamond tips and naturally derived serums for a hygienic, gentle, and effective result across all skin types.“At Touch Laser Medical Spa, innovation and personalized care go hand in hand," said Johanna Vasquez-Solis, ARNP, Owner of Touch Laser Medical Spa. "With more than 14 years of experience in aesthetic medicine, I'm always searching for treatments that not only deliver real results but also create a luxurious, comfortable experience for our clients. The Candela Glacē does exactly that, offering an advanced, refreshing approach to healthy, radiant skin. We're proud to bring this next-generation treatment to our Miami and Doral communities.”What Is the Glacē Treatment?The Glacē treatment is a gentle, skin-purifying experience that combines advanced hydrodermabrasion, cupping massage, and LED technology to clarify, contour, and illuminate the skin. Each multi-step session is tailored to individual skin needs, making it ideal for anyone seeking smoother texture, restored hydration, or a visible glow without irritation or downtime. The result is skin that looks radiant and feels calm, refreshed, and balanced.Each Glacē treatment includes:-Diamond Tip Hydrodermabrasion: Gentle exfoliation using hygienic, single-use tips in four levels of abrasion to suit different skin types.-Custom Serum Infusion: A tailored combination of cleansing and naturally derived serums that deeply hydrate and target concerns like dullness, blemishes, uneven tone, or sensitivity.-Dual-Mode Cupping Massage: Rhythmic suction that encourages lymphatic drainage, contours the face, and enhances skin detoxification.-LED: Red, green, or blue light settings calm redness, brighten the complexion, and revitalize the skin.-Biocellulose Mask Finish: A cooling, hydrating facial mask enhances skin absorption and delivers a final boost of radiance.Benefits of Glacē TreatmentGlacē treatments are gentle, relaxing, and designed to deliver visible skin improvements with no downtime. Clients often notice smoother texture, more even skin tone, and a vibrant glow immediately after their luxurious session.Common skin concerns that the Glacē treatment can help address include:-Dull or dehydrated skin-Uneven skin tone and texture-Fine lines and loss of firmness-Oily or congested skin-Mild acne blemishes or breakouts-Puffiness and fluid retention-Sensitivity and reactive skin appearance (non-medical)Because the Glacē treatment is non-invasive and fully customizable, it is suitable for all skin tones and types, including those with sensitive or mature skin.Clinical Results and Client SatisfactionThe Glacē treatment is backed by clinical data showing impressive results in patient satisfaction and skin improvement. In clinical evaluations:-100% of patients reported noticeably cleaner skin after treatment-92% experienced an improvement in hydration-91% said their overall skin health improved-90% indicated they would book another Glacē treatment in the futureBefore-and-after images have shown remarkable improvements in radiance, clarity, and skin texture after a single treatment and continued enhancement with repeated sessions.A New Standard in Advanced SkincareRooted in the belief that healthy skin begins with balance, the Glacē treatment brings together technology and tranquility. The combination of soothing massage, LEDs, and naturally inspired serums creates a restorative experience that benefits both skin and spirit. It’s not just a treatment, it’s a grounding, glow-giving ritual that renews confidence from the inside out.Book a Glacē Treatment at Touch Laser Medical SpaTouch Laser Medical Spa is now accepting appointments for Glacē treatments. Whether clients are looking to prep their skin for an upcoming event, refresh their glow for the season, or maintain long-term skin health, the Glacē treatment provides a science-backed solution in a luxurious setting.To schedule a consultation or learn more about Glacē facial treatments, visit https://touchlms.com or call (786) 769-4706. Appointments are available now, and space is limited.About Touch Laser Medical SpaTouch Laser Medical Spa is an APRN-led aesthetic practice with locations in the Miami Design District and Doral, Florida. Founded by Johanna Vasquez-Solis, APRN, the practice brings over 14 years of experience in aesthetic medicine and offers a range of non-invasive aesthetic and wellness services in a clinical setting, with a focus on personalized care and treatment planning.Services include laser hair removal using the Candela GentleMax Pro system, customized facial treatments, including the Candela Glacē™ hydrodermabrasion treatment, injectable services, body contouring, IV therapy, and hormone-related wellness programs. Treatments are performed by trained medical professionals and tailored to individual patient needs.Touch Laser Medical Spa serves patients throughout the greater Miami area, including Miami Beach, Brickell, Coral Gables, and surrounding communities, and provides consultations at both of its South Florida locations.

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