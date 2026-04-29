ITS America Conference & Expo 2026 Launches Cybersecurity & Data Zone in Detroit

Dedicated exhibit space addresses evolving connected transportation industry and critical data security management needs

Cybersecurity is a fundamental requirement for the safe deployment of intelligent transportation technologies that connect our vehicles, infrastructure, and data systems” — Laura Chace, President and CEO, ITS America

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITS America Conference & Expo, organized in partnership by RX Global and ITS America, announces the launch of the Cybersecurity & Data Zone at the June 9-12, 2026 event to address the evolving connected industry and the management of data and cybersecurity. The dedicated space within the Huntington Place Exhibit Hall in Detroit will showcase cutting-edge technologies designed to protect connected vehicles, secure smart infrastructure, and strengthen transportation system resilience. The zone brings together cybersecurity tools, data management solutions, and industry experts, offering attendees direct access to technologies shaping secure and reliable intelligent transportation systems.More than 30 exhibitors focused on Cyber and Digital Security and Data Management and Data Analytics will be part of the event, giving attendees direct access to some of the most recognized names in the field. Among them, Palo Alto Networks brings its AI-driven cybersecurity platforms trusted by more than 70,000 customers worldwide, Flock Safety offers its automated license plate recognition, video surveillance, and other detection systems, and Cisco Systems contributes its globally recognized networking and cybersecurity solutions."Cybersecurity is a fundamental requirement for the safe deployment of intelligent transportation technologies that connect our vehicles, infrastructure, and data systems," said Laura Chace, President and CEO, ITS America. "The Cybersecurity & Data Zone represents our industry's commitment to safe innovation and demonstrates how we can advance transportation technology while maintaining the highest security standards that protect people and the critical infrastructure they use."As transportation systems become more connected, the need to protect them grows just as fast. Cybersecurity threats targeting vehicles, infrastructure, and data networks pose real risks to public safety and system reliability. The Cybersecurity & Data Zone gives transportation professionals a dedicated space to find the tools and expertise needed to stay ahead of those risks."Transportation leaders need practical tools and strategies to address cybersecurity challenges while continuing to advance innovation," said Jaime McAuley, Event Vice President, RX Global. "This zone creates a focused environment where professionals can explore solutions, connect with experts, and develop the knowledge needed to deploy secure transportation technologies that benefit communities nationwide."The ITS America Conference & Expo 2026 emphasizes cybersecurity as a core requirement for safety, reliability, and public trust as transportation systems become more digital, connected, and automated. Industry leaders will spotlight these topics to help attendees stay ahead of emerging challenges through cutting-edge solutions, hands-on workshops, and insights. The event provides transportation professionals with comprehensive resources to navigate the complex security landscape facing modern mobility systems.Cybersecurity & Data Sessions & Events- Data Exchange and Its Role in the Larger Digital Infrastructure System- From Data to Decisions: AI-Driven Solutions for Modern Transportation- Breaking Down Data Silos to Unlock Scalable ITS Solutions- Smart Transportation: Digital Infrastructure and Data Integration- Workshop: Building Cyber Resilient Transportation SystemsRunning June 9-12, 2026, at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan, ITS America Conference & Expo connects public and private sector transportation professionals through hands-on demonstrations of technologies, including automated traffic signal performance measures, emergency vehicle preemption systems, connected vehicle integration capabilities, and autonomous mobility solutions. This year’s event operates under the theme "Empowering Innovation" and focuses on how leaders implement and deploy new technology to create safer, smarter, and more connected transportation systems.See below to explore these innovations and more: https://www.itsamericaevents.com/expo/en-us/discover/cybersecurity-and-data.html

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