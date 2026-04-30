Granite State Gaming & Hospitality Announces New Casino and Entertainment Development in Littleton, NH

This acquisition is a vital step in building a sustainable, community-focused gaming model for Northern New Hampshire. ” — Eric Barbaro, Chief Operating Officer of GSGH

LITTLETON, NH, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- An affiliate of Granite State Gaming & Hospitality (GSGH) has closed on the purchase of Kilburn Ledge in Littleton, New Hampshire, marking the future site of GSGH’s newest charitable gaming and entertainment development.The new project is a milestone in GSGH’s vision to grow New Hampshire’s charitable gaming industry responsibly while fostering local economic opportunity. With construction scheduled to begin this summer, the project is most of the way through the design and planning phase, with a focus on creating a facility that reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and community partnership. GSGH is collaborating with Chicago-based firm, DMAC Architecture & Interiors, on the project’s overall concept and layout. With extensive experience in hospitality and gaming environments, the team is shaping a design that pays homage to the region’s landscape and history, blending contemporary elements with local character to create a dynamic and welcoming guest experience."This acquisition is a vital step in building a sustainable, community-focused gaming model for Northern New Hampshire," said Eric Barbaro, Chief Operating Officer of GSGH. "We remain committed to responsible growth that delivers a meaningful, long-term charitable impact."As a New Hampshire-based leader in the charitable gaming sector, GSGH partners with nonprofit organizations to generate sustainable funding and deliver meaningful, long-term community impact. Through its existing properties, Beach Club Casino in Hampton Beach and Lilac Club Casino in Rochester, GSGH has already demonstrated the strength of its operating model, where a significant portion of gaming revenue directly benefits licensed nonprofit partners. To date, operations at both locations have generated more than $4 million in contributions to veterans’ groups, youth organizations, and community service nonprofits across the state.The planned Littleton development is expected to drive regional economic growth through over 60 new employment opportunities, expanded vendor partnerships, and significantly increased funding for local area non-profits. Additional updates will be provided as the project advances through design and regulatory review.###About Granite State Gaming & HospitalityGranite State Gaming & Hospitality (GSGH), an affiliate of G2 Gaming, is a premier developer and operator of elite gaming destinations in New Hampshire. Currently overseeing the Beach Club Casino in Hampton Beach and the Lilac Club Casino in Rochester, GSGH is committed to elevating the regional entertainment landscape. By blending high-quality gaming with exceptional guest service and community-focused hospitality, the company continues to define the gold standard for the charitable gaming industry in the Granite State.Media ContactTerri MarucaKirvin Doak Communicationstmaruca@kirvindoak.com

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