North Texas Adolescent and Young Adult Psychology Now Offers Autism Assessments for Teens and Young Adults

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New autism testing service addresses the needs of young adults who may have gone years without answers while coping, compensating, or masking.

A careful, individualized assessment with a psychologist can help young adults understand their strengths and weaknesses and make a plan to move forward.” — Dr. Wade McDonald, PhD

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Texas Adolescent and Young Adult Psychology, PLLC is pleased to announce that Dr. Wade McDonald, PhD is now offering comprehensive autism assessments for adolescents and young adults, expanding the practice’s services to meet the needs of a frequently underserved population: teens and young adults who may have reached adolescence, college, or adulthood without ever receiving a full evaluation.Many young adults begin wondering about autism only after years of struggling quietly. They may have learned to mask social confusion, push through sensory overwhelm, imitate others to fit in, or compensate for difficulties with organization, communication, flexibility, or relationships. From the outside, they may appear capable, high-achieving, or “fine.” Internally, however, they may feel exhausted, confused, or unsure why ordinary expectations seem harder for them than for others.The new autism assessment service is designed for these individuals: adolescents and young adults who want to better understand themselves, who suspect they may be autistic, or who have spent years wondering whether there is a reason for struggles they could never quite explain. Clinical Director Dr. Wade McDonald, PhD has years of experience providing therapy services for young adults with autism, making him an expert in low-needs “high-functioning” autism.“Young adults may first start looking at whether they meet criteria after relating to posts or stories on social media… they want to understand if they have autism after years of having to try harder than their peers, or are blaming themselves for being ‘lazy’ or unable to do the simple social things others do,” said Dr. Wade McDonald, PhD, founder and clinical director of North Texas Adolescent and Young Adult Psychology. “A careful, individualized assessment with a psychologist can help them understand their strengths and weaknesses and make a plan to move forward.”This broader approach is important because many adolescents and young adults seeking autism testing do not come with a simple or obvious clinical picture. Some have been previously diagnosed with anxiety or ADHD but still feel those explanations are incomplete. Others have never been evaluated at all, despite years of social, sensory, academic, emotional, or functional challenges. A careful assessment can help clarify whether autism is present, whether another diagnosis better explains the concerns, or whether multiple factors are interacting.“A real assessment is not just about assigning a diagnosis,” Dr. McDonald said. “It’s about helping someone find answers and understand themselves.”The assessment process at North Texas Adolescent and Young Adult Psychology is individualized rather than one-size-fits-all. Evaluations are tailored to the person’s developmental history, current concerns, lived experience, and goals. Testing may include measures of autism-related traits, social communication, sensory processing, attention, executive functioning, learning, emotional functioning, and cognitive strengths and weaknesses.The service is especially relevant for young adults navigating college, work, independence, relationships, identity development, or major life transitions. For adolescents, it can help families better understand a young person’s needs and identify supports that may be useful at school, at home, and in therapy.This service fills an important gap in the North Texas area, where autism assessment resources are often concentrated on young children or individuals with more obvious, high-support needs. Many clinics have waiting lists that stretch for months, and many primarily serve pediatric populations or don’t offer autism testing for individuals over 18. Adolescents and young adults who have spent years coping, masking, or compensating can struggle to find an evaluation setting designed for their developmental stage and lived experience. North Texas Adolescent and Young Adult Psychology’s assessment services are tailored specifically to this population, offering more age-appropriate means for teens and young adults seeking clarity about autism and related concerns.North Texas Adolescent and Young Adult Psychology is now accepting inquiries for comprehensive autism assessments for adolescents and young adults.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.ntayapsych.com or contact the practice at 972-299-0127.About North Texas Adolescent and Young Adult Psychology, PLLCNorth Texas Adolescent and Young Adult Psychology, PLLC provides evidence-based psychotherapy, assessment, and consultation services for adolescents, young adults, and families. Located in Frisco, Texas, the practice focuses on helping teens and young adults better understand themselves, navigate emotional and developmental challenges, and move forward with clarity.

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