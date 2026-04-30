ROUTE 66 TURNS INTO A MUSICAL HIGHWAY IN SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI FOR THE ROUTE 66 CENTENNIAL

Each strip is precisely spaced to create the music

Springfield, Mo. — April 30, 2026 — Exactly 100 years after Route 66 was established, the most famous highway in America has found its voice.

All sound is vibration at different frequencies. We use that principle and transform rumble strips into music. In this case, the road literally sings ‘America the Beautiful’ from sea to shining sea.” — Chris Hill

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Route 66 Musical Roads LLC officially unveiled their latest musical roadway installation in Springfield, Missouri, transforming a stretch of historic Route 66 into a living, singing tribute to America. As drivers travel at 30 mph along E. St. Louis Street, their tires trigger a perfectly engineered rendition of America the Beautiful, turning the road itself into an instrument.The installation marks the official Route 66 Centennial to the day, aligns with nationwide America 250 celebrations, and has been recognized as “Centennial Certified” by the Route 66 Centennial Commission.Springfield is considered the birthplace of Route 66, making the moment especially symbolic: 100 years later, the Mother Road is once again making history.“This is not just a road, it’s an experience,” said Chris Hill, co-founder of Route 66 Musical Roads LLC. “To unveil this on the exact centennial anniversary of Route 66, in Springfield, where the highway’s story began, feels incredibly powerful. People won’t just drive Route 66 now, they’ll hear it.”The musical roadway spans 855 feet and contains 2,309 precisely engineered thermoplastic strips designed to create musical notes through tire vibration. At the optimal speed of 30 mph, the road performs a 19.45-second rendition of the patriotic classic.“All sound is vibration at different frequencies,” Hill explained. “We take that basic principle and transform rumble strips into music. In this case, the road literally sings ‘America the Beautiful’ from sea to shining sea.”Designed as both a cultural attraction and a shareable roadside spectacle, the installation invites travelers from around the world to stop, drive, film, and experience a new chapter of Route 66 history firsthand.The project was installed in just two days with support from Springfield Dept Public Works. The Springfield installation follows previous viral musical road projects by Route 66 Musical Roads LLC, including a widely shared installation in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and serves as a centerpiece moment in the broader Route 66 Centennial celebration happening across all eight Route 66 states.“This is the heart of the centennial celebration,” said Pete Thompson, co-founder of Route 66 Musical Roads LLC. “One hundred years later, Route 66 is still evolving, still bringing people together, and still creating joy. Now it’s doing it through music.”The current installation is temporary while discussions continue regarding a future permanent home for the attraction.Route 66 Musical Roads LLC creates musical pavement installations that blend engineering, culture, and creativity. Visit www.route66musicalroads.com for more information.Hill and Thompson are available for more technical details, installation footage and interviews.

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