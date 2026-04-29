Phillips Law Group Attorney Joel Fugate Wins $1.2 Million Settlement in Defective Scooter Case

Attorney Joel Fugate

Phoenix attorney Joel Fugate secured a $1.2M settlement for a client thrown from a defective Unagi scooter in Scottsdale, AZ.

This was a life-changing injury caused during an everyday activity. Our client deserved accountability and the resources to rebuild after such a traumatic event.” — Joel Fugate, Attorney, Phillips Law Group

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Law Group attorney Joel Fugate has secured a $1.2 million settlement on behalf of a client who suffered serious injuries after a leased electric scooter malfunctioned in Scottsdale, Arizona.The client was riding a scooter leased month to month through Unagi, traveling with the flow of traffic on the sidewalk and crossing a private drive when the handlebars suddenly snapped off. The malfunction threw him from the scooter, causing him to land on both hands.The injuries were significant. He sustained a fracture to his right hand and wrist, along with painful road rash to his left side. He was transported for emergency treatment and spent three days hospitalized at HonorHealth Scottsdale, where he underwent surgery involving external fixation. A second surgery was also required as part of his recovery.The physical trauma had a direct impact on his livelihood. He missed work and ultimately lost his job in the IT field while managing his recovery and ongoing medical care.Attorney Joel Fugate and the Phillips Law Group team pursued the case aggressively, working to hold the responsible parties accountable for a product failure that caused lasting harm to their client."This was a life-changing injury caused during an everyday activity," said Joel Fugate. "Our client deserved accountability and the resources to rebuild after such a traumatic event. We are proud to have achieved a result that helps him move forward."The $1.2 million recovery reflects Phillips Law Group's commitment to representing individuals harmed by dangerous products and preventable incidents. The firm has recovered more than $2 billion for over 185,000 clients since its founding.Individuals who have been injured due to a defective product or vehicle — in Arizona or elsewhere — are encouraged to contact Phillips Law Group for a free consultation.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

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