TOILET PAPER BRAND WHO GIVES A CRAP NAMED TO TIME’S LIST OF THE TIME100 COMPANIES INDUSTRY LEADERS IN SOCIAL GOOD

Who Gives A Crap premium bamboo toilet paper is among the lineup of sustainable products that support building toilets around the world

The honor comes shortly after the sustainable company announced it has surpassed $14 million in total donations to global water, sanitation and hygiene efforts

...we simply sell everyday essentials and donate half of the profits. As revenue grows, so does our ability to invest in long-term solutions” — Danny Alexander, Co-Founder and Chief of Product & Purpose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Who Gives A Crap , the eco-friendly toilet paper brand that donates 50% of profits to help provide everyone in the world with access to clean water and a toilet, was named in the inaugural TIME100 Companies: Industry Leaders list, an expansion of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies issue, as one of ten most influential social good companies in 2026.Inclusion in the TIME100 Companies: Industry Leaders list underscores the reach of the social enterprise, which has amassed a loyal customer base in 40 countries and surpassed $14 million in total contributions since launching in 2012.To assemble the lists, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 200 companies shaping global business, one industry at a time.With its donation milestone and recognition from TIME, Who Gives A Crap aims to highlight how purpose-led business models can be a scalable alternative to traditional philanthropy, particularly as global aid budgets tighten.“We launched Who Gives A Crap when we learned billions of people don’t have access to a toilet and we’re honored to be recognized by TIME for our mission to bring clean water to the 3.4 billion people who still lack access,” said Danny Alexander, Co-Founder and Chief of Product & Purpose. ”To achieve that, radical generosity is built into our business model—we simply sell everyday essentials and donate half of the profits. As revenue grows, so does our ability to invest in long-term solutions.”Rather than provide restricted, project-based funding, a common model in the non-profit sector, Who Gives A Crap’s donations are unrestricted and allow partners to allocate funds where they are needed most. Whether for infrastructure, innovation or urgent needs, flexible capital empowers organizations to plan ahead, scale strategically and weather uncertainty.By switching to Who Gives A Crap, consumers can know their purchases support impact partners like Water For People, whose 2025 milestones include providing over 511,000 people with improved sanitation and 303,000 people with safe water access.Beyond its donation model, Who Gives A Crap continues to invest in sustainability and sanitation throughout its business pipeline. In a sector first, the brand has purchased methane-avoidance sanitation carbon credits that fund the collection of human waste to be converted into fertilizer and animal feed, a high-integrity climate solution with social and environmental co-benefits.See the full list of TIME’s 10 Most Influential Social Good Companies of 2026 here: https://time.com/article/2026/04/29/time100-companies-social-good/

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