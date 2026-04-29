More Than Half a Million Dollars Awarded to OHV Initiatives Nationwide

Right Rider Access Fund to Support Access, Safety, and Trail Projects

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Right Rider Access Fund recently awarded $597,209 in grant funding to 21 projects across the country, supporting trail maintenance, rider education, and efforts to preserve and expand access to off-highway vehicle recreation.Backed by the Motorcycle Industry Council, the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association, and the Specialty Vehicle Institute of America, RRAF directs industry-supported funding to national, state, and local organizations working on the ground to maintain trails, improve safety, and promote responsible riding.“MIC, ROHVA, and SVIA are delighted that our member companies continue to support end users through RRAF,” said Duane Taylor, Director of Safe and Responsible Use Programs for the Associations. “Led by a range of volunteer and professional organizations, these projects contribute to safe and responsible access for OHV recreation.”A significant share of this year’s funding will support trail maintenance and restoration, as well as access-related improvements. These projects focus on the physical work required to keep riding areas open and usable, including trail grooming, bridge rebuilding, vegetation management, fire mitigation, signage, and equipment that supports ongoing stewardship of trail systems. Recipients include:BLM Ukiah Field OfficeDeschutes County 4-WheelersKeweenaw ATV ClubNevada Offroad AssociationNorthwest Motorcycle AssociationRestore Trails/PWORARiverside State ParkRoseau Lake of the Woods Sportsman’s ClubSierra Buttes Trail StewardshipSouthern Trail Advocates and RidersOther grants will support safety education, rider training, and youth-focused initiatives. These efforts are centered on building safer riders and stronger habits through hands-on instruction and outreach that emphasizes responsible OHV use. Organizations receiving funding for this work include:Alliance for Trail Vehicles of MaineCalifornia Outdoor Recreation FoundationCarlton County Riders ATV ClubCentral Colorado Mountain RidersNevada Outdoor SchoolRavalli County Off Road User AssociationThe 2026 awards also include support for broader stewardship and access efforts that strengthen the OHV community over the long term. These projects focus on education and collaboration, helping organizations expand riding opportunities while promoting responsible recreation. Recipients in this category include:Friends of Oceano DunesMaine ATV CoalitionNational Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation CouncilTread Lightly!Quiet Warrior Racing“These grants will support direct on-the-ground maintenance on both state and federal public lands,” Taylor said. “Grant funds will also be used to develop and disseminate more, and better, education about trail layout, design, and maintenance. Perhaps most importantly, these grants will fund projects that support the safe operation of off-highway vehicles, particularly for kids.”Learn more about the Right Rider Access Fund at RiderFund.org . To support its work, visit RiderFund.org/donate About the Right Rider Access FundThe Right Rider Access Fund is a charitable organization created in 2011 to promote the safe and responsible use of off-highway vehicles and to help preserve and expand access to appropriate lands. RRAF directly supports off-highway vehicle enthusiasts by funding trail maintenance, rider education, and community-based projects across the country. Supported by the Motorcycle Industry Council, Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association, the Specialty Vehicle Institute of America, and their members, RRAF invests in national, state, and local initiatives that strengthen the OHV community. Learn more at RiderFund.org.

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