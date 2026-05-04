Sweet Treats & Spooky Streets: Savannah’s Haunted Donut Tour After Dark Is Frightfully Fun for All Ages

Haunted donut tour in Savannah blends spooky stories with sweet treats. A fun, family friendly evening walk through the city’s historic streets.

By combining incredible sweets with Savannah’s legendary haunted history, we’ve created something that’s a little spooky but still lighthearted, fun, and family friendly.” — Jeff Woelker

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Underground Donut Tour, known as the world’s best donut tour, is excited to announce the launch of its newest experience, the Savannah After Dark: A Haunted Donut & Sweet Treats Walking Tour. This evening adventure blends delicious desserts with Savannah’s rich and mysterious past, offering a unique way to explore the city after sunset.As twilight settles over Savannah, guests will embark on a guided walking tour through the Historic District, where quiet squares, moss-draped oaks, and softly lit streets set the stage for an unforgettable night. Along the way, visitors will enjoy a curated selection of sweet treats, pastries, and classic Southern sweets while uncovering the city’s most intriguing ghost stories and legends.Part dessert crawl, part ghost tour, this immersive experience brings Savannah’s haunted history to life through engaging storytelling tied directly to the locations guests explore. From tales of restless spirits to centuries-old mysteries, each stop offers both a sweet treat and a glimpse into the city’s storied past. While the stories may send a few chills down your spine, the experience is designed to be fun, welcoming, and appropriate for guests of all ages, making it a perfect outing for families, friends, and groups alike.“We’re always looking for ways to create memorable, unique experiences for our guests, and Savannah is the perfect city for this,” said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour. “By combining incredible sweets with Savannah’s legendary haunted history, we’ve created something that’s a little spooky but still lighthearted, fun, and family friendly. We’re excited to bring similar haunted experiences to more cities very soon.”The Savannah After Dark tour follows the company’s signature format, offering a relaxed, guided walking experience that typically lasts around two hours. Guests can expect a mix of storytelling, sightseeing, and indulgent tastings, all led by knowledgeable local guides who bring the city’s history and culture to life.Perfect for couples, families, and groups looking for a unique nighttime activity, the tour provides a fresh perspective on one of the South’s most beloved cities. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or rediscovering Savannah, this experience offers a delicious and slightly eerie way to explore after dark.As the company’s second tour in Savannah, this launch builds on the growing popularity of the Underground Donut Tour in the region. The company also shared plans to expand this concept, with additional haunted donut tours expected to debut in other cities in the near future.Tickets for the Savannah After Dark: A Haunted Donut & Sweet Treats Walking Tour are available now.For more information or to book your tour, please visit our website About Underground Donut TourFounded in 2015, the Underground Donut Tour is the world’s leading donut-focused walking tour, operating in more than 29 cities globally across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has hosted thousands of guests and earned thousands of five-star reviews by combining delicious donuts, local history, and fun, engaging guides into unforgettable experiences.Media Contact:Underground Donut TourEmail: info@undergrounddonuttour.comPhone: 844-366-8848

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