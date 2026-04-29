12370 US Hwy 19, LLC Announces Acquisition of Beacon Woods Shopping Plaza

US 19 is one of Florida's best commercial corridors," said Alex Reece, CEO of Reece Companies. "The timing was right, the plan is clear, and we expect strong returns for our investors” — Alex Reece

HUDSON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 12370 US Hwy 19, LLC, a commercial real estate investment entity operating under the Reece Companies umbrella, is proud to announce the successful acquisition of a multi-tenant shopping plaza located at 12370 US Hwy 19, Hudson, FL 34667. The transaction, which officially closed on April 21, 2026, marks another significant milestone in the firm’s expansion strategy along Florida’s rapidly developing US Highway 19 corridor.The newly acquired retail center in Hudson presents a prime value-add opportunity. Consistent with Reece Companies’ proven business model, 12370 US Hwy 19, LLC plans to execute a targeted capital improvement program, committing over $1 million to modernize the property. Planned upgrades include aesthetic enhancements, energy-efficient systems, and optimized tenant spaces designed to elevate the property’s market value, attract premium retail tenants, and significantly increase net operating income (NOI).This acquisition further solidifies Reece Companies’ strategic focus on the US 19 corridor in Pasco County. This region is experiencing unprecedented economic growth, infrastructure investment, and commercial development. The Hudson shopping plaza joins the firm’s growing portfolio in the area, which includes the Firmion Professional Center, a landmark 55,000-square-foot office building located south at 2435 US Hwy 19 in Holiday, FL."US 19 is one of Florida's best commercial corridors right now," said Alex Reece, CEO of Reece Companies. "Acquiring this plaza at the right time, with a clear improvement plan and the experience to operate it well, positions us to deliver strong returns for our investors."The strategic clustering of assets along US Highway 19 allows Reece Companies to leverage economies of scale in property management, construction, and leasing. By transforming underperforming properties into vibrant, high-performing commercial hubs, the firm continues to demonstrate its elite capability to generate robust, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders and financial partners.As Pasco County continues to attract private investment and population growth, 12370 US Hwy 19, LLC and Reece Companies remain strategically positioned to capitalize on future acquisition opportunities, cementing their status as a trusted leader in the Florida commercial real estate market.About Reece Companies:Reece Companies is a dynamic real estate investment and development firm committed to redefining growth through bold investments and visionary leadership. Specializing in commercial real estate and high-end residential development, the company transforms underutilized properties into vibrant, high-performing spaces. Its diverse portfolio includes companies such as Lincoln Financial Services LLC, Firmion Professional Center LLC, The Phoenix Property Group LLC, Bamberg Investments and 12370 US Hwy 19, LLC. With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and long-term value creation for its shareholders, Reece Companies is rapidly becoming a premier driving force in Florida’s evolving commercial and residential real estate landscape.

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